HS Helsinki | A group of three alcoholics caught Janne Koivula’s eye in the subway – Soon he made a proposal to the men

The documentary film Haaveiden käntöraide tells about the daily routines of a group of alcoholics in Eastern Helsinki. Almost every day the men gather in Herttoniemi, from where they take the metro to Vuosaari Alko.

It’s normal Tuesday morning At Herttoniemi metro station. People get off the bus, go down to the platforms and get on the trains. It’s drizzling outside.

We are waiting for bus number 84, because the main character of the film should come from Laajasalo on it. Minutes pass, then tens. The man is neither seen nor heard.

“His life is not so bourgeois,” says the director Janne Koivula.

Koivula has directed a documentary film Reversing track of dreams. To appear in it Tapio Palmin an interview at the metro station has been agreed with.

However, Palm does not arrive and does not answer the phone.

“Yes, Tapsa usually comes when it’s agreed,” Koivula reassures, but then starts to think aloud:

“What day is it today? Have the social benefits just arrived and Tapsalla is on a rampage?”

Reversing track of dreams tells about three men from eastern Helsinki whom Koivula followed for more than a year. Herttoniemi metro station is the central location of the film.

When Palmi cannot be contacted, Koivula and I sit down on the benches of the station to discuss the film.

Koivula, who lives in Roihuvuori, often waits for a bus at Herttoniemi metro station. That’s what he did in 2016, too, when he turned his attention to intoxicated men hanging out in the square next to the station building.

“The same guys were often there. They had taken over the space and seemed to have time for each other.”

Many would turn away drunker when they saw it, but Koivula’s professional interest was awakened. Koivula, who trained as a multi-camera director, was doing freelance work for Yle as an editor at the time.

He decided to go talk to the men.

“It probably had something to do with the fact that I’m an incurable East Helsinki and metro nostalgic,” says Koivula.

“I went to talk to them a few times without a camera before I suggested filming. They agreed. It was surprising how natural and open they were in front of the camera.”

Tapio Palm at Herttoniemi metro station square. A screenshot from the film Haaveiden käntöraide.

Poruka In addition to Palm, the core included Tony and Aksa. The men met in Herttoniemi almost every morning at 9:20. The morning routine included a metro trip to Vuosaari, where we went to Alko.

It was there to see who had money and who was clear-headed enough to go shopping. When the liquor was purchased, we returned to Herttoniemi by subway.

The systematicity amazed Koivula.

“Their lives were surprisingly controlled and scheduled. For example, they didn’t travel by bus, but bought a ticket.”

This rally Koivula, who became the film’s producer and second cinematographer Jari Kokko started recording in 2017. The crew met two to four times a week.

At first, Koivula did not dare to tell his friends that he spent most of his mornings with alcoholics at the metro station.

“There could have been a comment that, Janne, what if you went to work.”

Documentary it took years to complete. At first, the film had no funding, but then the Arts Promotion Center got enough support that a color specifier and a sound designer were hired for the film.

Jari Kokko, who is a well-known documentary director, was able to move the project forward.

Haaveiden käntöraide had its premiere at Kettupääi, which presents social films, in the fall of 2022. On Wednesday, May 24, the film will also be shown at the cinema Orion in Helsinki.

For Koivula, the long filming session was eye-opening in many ways. He had to constantly think about ethical questions about what he had the right to show in the film and what not.

A lot of tough parts had to be left out of the film.

“There were trips to the hospital, and some of the men’s friends also died during filming. The men also drank so much that it’s a small miracle that all three are still alive,” says Koivula.

On the other hand, alcoholism framed men’s lives, so it had to be shown.

“Alcoholism is a kind of protective mask. I wanted to go behind it and show what the men thought and experienced,” says Koivula.

The director also found out why the alcoholics he was filming moved around in such a small area: Tapsa, Aksa and Toni mostly spent their time in squares and on trains.

“Non-commercial spaces have significantly decreased in the city. Even the few of them were sometimes hurried away by the orderlies, even though the group generally behaved well.”

Janne Koivula followed Tapio Palmi, Toni and Aksa’s metro journeys from Herttoniemi to Vuosaari and back for more than a year.

Interview is over, and Janne Koivula is going to Yle’s studios in Pasila. The service filmed the previous day in Upinniemi is to be edited.

Koivula works in the Church’s communications and directs the church services shown on Yle.

Soon, Koivula sends a text message: the reason for Palmi’s absence is that she has been hospitalized. However, you can call there.

Tapio Palm, 52, answers the phone with a cheerful voice and clear head. He says that he got a deep wound on his leg, which has become inflamed.

Palm says he is happy with the film. The filming brought variety to everyday life, and he thinks the end result is honest.

“It’s not at all common that someone wants to describe us as alcoholics,” says Palm.

“It’s great to show that side of life as well. That not everyone is doing well in this country.”

Palm the road to alcoholism began in 2004 when his wife died of a brain tumor. Death came as a complete surprise to Palm.

“It didn’t tell me anything about that tumor. I was just wondering why it eats so many painkillers all the time.”

The couple lived in Malminiity, Vantaa, where it was easy for the grieving widow to slip into “drinking circles”.

“There was a lot of screaming, and king alcohol took over. Now most of those guys are already dead.”

Tapio Palm in the subway. A screenshot from the film Haaveiden käntöraide.

When Palm’s father died in 2018, Palm moved into his apartment in Laajasalo. A group of like-minded men was found at Herttoniemi metro station.

“We always planned the day before what we would do, where we would go and who would have money to buy booze,” says Palm.

“Lately, I have been traveling by train to Kerava and back. It takes an hour to look at the scenery, and it’s a good time to take a sour drink.”

Palm says that he is doing a little better now than when filming the movie. Back then, the members of the group were having a hard time, and no one had a job.

Palm no longer imagines returning to a normal working life, but says he is interested in doing something useful, such as volunteering.

Life also smiles in relationships: Palm has a new girlfriend.

Haaveiden käantöraide will be shown at the cinema Orion (Eerikinkatu 15) on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. The screening also includes Aleksi Pohjavirta’s documentary A Good Day to Die.

Correction 19.5. 8:42 a.m.: In part of the article, the incorrect performance date of May 25 was mentioned for Haaveiden’s turning track.