Käthe Loreley Taht has soon lived in Eira for 80 years in the same house where her mother and grandmother also lived.

I am protected the corner of the value property reads Melior. The Latin word refers to something better. At these angles, at the Eira Parade, one can only nod to the expression. As you look up, you can see four balconies on the Sperenskintie side, one of which is owned by Käthe Loreley Will. He has enjoyed his morning coffee in the same seaside scenery since 1961.