A group of young people have targeted short people in Laajasalo, Hanna Hytönen, who was the target of bullying, tells HS. The principal of the local school says that he has received information about the events.

Screaming, stone throwing and even a knife display. Living in Laajasalo Hanna Hytönen says that these unpleasant things have already become everyday in their family.

Hytönen and his common-law partner are short. The local youth group has been bullying them for months, he says.

“This is unprecedented,” says Hytönen.

“It feels like there’s something going on every day.”

It’s always the same with a group of a few, in Hytönen’s estimation, even only elementary school-aged boys.

Harassment started as name-calling and shouting, but now the harassment has become even more serious, according to him. The young people have even thrown stones at Hytönen’s partner.

One young person also showed off his knife, Hytönen says. The young man carrying a bladed weapon came from the school yard, so Hytönen thinks he might have carried a knife with him at school as well.

Hytönen says that he contacted the local school and the police’s preventive work department. In addition, the couple has had a conversation with the security guards of the area.

Laajasalo primary school vs. principal Janne Pellikka confirms to HS that the school has contacted about the incident. However, the harassment took place after school days, so the school does not have more detailed information on the matter.

According to Pellika, the school is ready to provide official assistance to the police, if the authorities request it.

HS also tried to reach out to the police’s preventive work department to confirm the matter, but so far no answer has been received.

Even if they had to get used to the shouting, the current situation seems to be tormenting them.

Hytönen says that his common-law partner is subjected to worse harassment, probably because of his gender. Experience has shown that short men are bullied more than women, says Hytönen.

My partner will not appear by name in this story due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Harassment complicates the couple’s everyday life, such as shopping trips and outdoor activities.

“I guess it feels really miserable when it comes down to the skin.”

The young people also try to turn things around by sometimes running away from Hytönen’s spouse, shouting that he has a knife and is going to kill, Hytönen says.

Young people leave situations quickly, so calling the authorities would be too slow, according to Hytönen.

Somewhere at once Hytönen’s partner started running to catch the young people, trying to get a picture of them in order to establish their identity. He caught one of the youths, but did not want to test the individual and frightened member of the group.

When the same group came next time, the naming continued as before.

“They are really bad guys,” Hytönen describes.

Hytönen considers it a good sign that the group’s behavior embarrasses other young people. A few other young people have come to tell the couple that they do not accept bad behavior and bullying.

“ “The whistle should stop the game.”

Useful has decades of experience in running the affairs of short people.

If the harassment is caused by confusion and ignorance, Hytönen would be happy to discuss the matter with the young people.

However, he does not accept threats of violence and name-calling. The matter worries Hytö also on behalf of other short people living in the area.

As school summer vacations and children’s free time increase, boredom and stupidity can condense into even more cruel bullying, Hytönen reflects.

That’s why Hytönen decided to put the cat on the table and started a discussion about it in a local Facebook group. Many commenters say that they apparently paid attention to the same group of boys.

Hytönen would like adults to be able to intervene in the behavior of young people. He believes that young people need help themselves, and hopes that parents or school staff can offer it to them.

“The whistle should stop the game.”