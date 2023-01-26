HS Helsinki | A fight broke out over the St. Paul’s Church date night: “It was really rude”

A woman from Helsinki who participated in St. Paul’s Church’s dating event did not like that the organizer of the event took a selfie at the event in which she was visible in the background. According to the organizer, the photos are needed for the marketing of dating events.

St. Paul’s Church a dispute has arisen over the organized speed dating event.

At the beginning of November, a dating event for 60 people was organized in the parish premises speed dating –in spirit, i.e. the couples talked to each other only a few minutes before the date partner changed. Finally, he could exchange contact information if he wanted to.

Read more: A dating event is organized in St. Paul’s Church

A person from Helsinki who participated in the dating event Anriikka Viik surprised the organizer of the event Anna Uusiheimalan of the activity.

Viik, who contacted HS’s editors, says that Uusiheimala took photos at the event in such a way that the singles who participated in the dating event were clearly visible. He wondered why it had not been announced in advance that pictures would be taken at the event.

“I was sitting at the end of the table, and he came half a meter away to take a picture of himself. I could clearly see that I was in the background of the picture,” says Viik.

He pointed out the matter and asked Uusiheimala to remove the pictures in which he appears in the background. They looked at the phone together and concluded that Viik is recognizable from the pictures. However, according to Viikki, Uusiheimala did not agree to this.

“He said I don’t delete. It was really rude. Then he just turned his back,” he says.

“Who would want to be photographed on a blind date”, asks Anriikka Viik from Helsinki.

Week later called Uusiheimala and inquired further why he did not agree to delete the pictures.

According to Viikki, Uusiheimala said that he always took pictures as a memory and assured that if the picture is published, this will censor the faces of those in the background or otherwise make them unrecognizable.

No identifiable picture of Viik has been published.

Viik found the situation insulting especially because it was a blind date event, i.e. a sensitive situation where, in his opinion, “according to all reason, one should be more considerate and careful with photography.” In Viikki’s opinion, the refusal to delete the pictures was a “special use of power”.

“Who would want to be photographed on a blind date? It can cause misunderstandings if the picture ends up somewhere online,” says Viik.

Viik says that he participated in the event encouraged by HS’s story. According to him, many others also said that they had come there because of that matter.

“Many shy or otherwise cautious people use dating apps anonymously. How does it feel when you are encouraged to go to a speed dating event, and you are filmed there without asking permission.”

See also Brazil records 11,900 new cases and 41 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours Self-proclaimed “dating queen” Anna Uusiheimala photographed in 2019.

Uusiheimalan On the Facebook page called Deitticircus, pictures of speed dating events organized in different places are published. In some pictures, people’s faces are covered with e.g. emojis, but in some pictures people are recognizable.

According to Uusiheimala, you have to take pictures of dating events, because otherwise no one would find them there. He says people have a common misconception that no one goes to events like this, and the pictures could prove them wrong.

“The situation arose when I did not agree to give my phone to this person to browse in St. Paul’s Church. I should have gone through the pictures on my cell phone under his eyes. I didn’t want this, and he’s obviously angry about it,” says Uusiheimala.

He also didn’t delete pictures with Viik in the background.

Uusiheimala says that he has made it clear to Viik that he will not publish an identifiable picture of him. In the only picture published of St. Paul’s Church, people’s faces are covered with emojis.

According to Uusiheimala, he has not published a single recognizable picture of a person if he did not want it.

“I’m there on the spot at the events, and of course I take the filming thing into account. I always say that I take photos of events to get people to the events,” he says.

Uusiheimalan according to that, dating events are equated with entertaining events where the aim is to have a “relaxed mood”. In his opinion, speed dating cannot be compared to, for example, private Tinder dates. In his opinion, the fact that the dating event was organized in the church’s premises does not change the nature of the event.

“I always take it into account if there is a wish not to publish the picture,” Uusiheimala stresses.

He has not asked the participants of the dating events for written consent to take and publish photos, but says he is considering it.

“I’m going to be really careful with this matter in the future. I probably also go through old materials, because I don’t want anything bad for anyone,” says Uusiheimala.

Read more: Anna Uusiheimala has followed hundreds of first dates from the sidelines – The saddest thing is to realize that you just can’t help everyone

At issue was already the third speed dating event organized in Paavali’s parish premises.

“We are a congregation, that is, we offer company”, vicar of Paavali parish and unofficial patron of the event Kari Kanala justified the dating event in an interview with HS.