HS Helsinki | A fan tried to film the hotel rooms of the Real Madrid players staying in Helsinki by plane, the police suspect

The police suspect the pilot of the plane of an aviation violation, attempted spying, and driving a vehicle without a license.

Helsinki the police say they have caught a person who tried to film the rooms of the Hilton Strand hotel with a drone through the windows. The situation happened around two in the afternoon on Wednesday.

“It was apparently a fan who had tried to get the players to take a picture,” says the crime commissioner Juha-Matti Suominen.

The pilot is currently suspected of an aviation violation, attempted spying, and driving a vehicle without a license.

The area around the hotel located in Hakaniemi is not a no-fly zone.

“It is an area protected by domestic peace, when you stay there overnight, which means that it becomes spying. Apparently no picture was taken because there were such strong reflections, so the crime was left to the company’s level,” says Suominen.

The used airplane weighed more than 500 grams, in which case the pilot should have registered and completed a network theory test. However, he had not done so, so the police suspect him of driving a vehicle without a license.

The Real Madrid players arrived in Helsinki on Tuesday for the football Super Cup match to be played on Wednesday. The club posted a video on their Twitter account of the arrival at the Hilton Strand, showing the crowd of fans who came to watch the team in the background.

The final match will be played on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium at ten in the evening. Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt on the field.

The police remind that flight restrictions are in force in the area due to the match. An airplane used for an unauthorized flight can be confiscated.

The restrictions start at 18:00 and end at 03:00 on Thursday. A temporary no-fly zone is in effect within a radius of 500 meters from the Olympic Stadium.

According to the police, the no-fly zone roughly covers the area inside Töölönkatu, Nordenskiöldinkatu, Vauhtitie and Helsinginkatu.