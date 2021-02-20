HS Helsinki A doctor hinted at a mental hospital when a woman announced that she wanted to fly a plane – Vuokko Knuutila made history 90 years ago

Thanks to his low voice, the pilot pioneer also became a reporter for the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation, which was sent to broadcast the Berlin Olympics on the radio.

Not that legal, its Vuokko Knuutila certainly knew. Nevertheless, he decided to climb over the locked gate.

The gate blocked access to the island, where 24-year-old Knuutila had seen something very interesting: an airplane. The flying school of the Sääski company, which manufactures aircraft, held its hut on Kellosaari.

The planes took to the air from the water in front of Kellosaari and from the ice in winter.

The graceful and silvery machine had been of interest to Knuutila for some time. In the summer of 1930, he decided to leave on his whim to watch it, and since the flight school gate was locked, there was no choice but to go over it.

At the same time, a witty-looking thunder appeared in front of me, who said he was a janitor and stated that it was not conducive to crowding the island when the gate was closed, because in that case he had the privilege to shoot.

In this way, Knuutila recalled what had happened in his article, which was published on March 21, 1931 in Helsingin Sanomat.

The reason why Knuutila wrote to Helsingin Sanomat was that her indiscipline had led to a significant act: Knuutila had just flown an airplane as the first woman in Finland.

So 90 years have passed since this first solo flight.

Vuokko Knuutila next to the Sääski plane at Helsinki Kellosaari Airport in March 1931.­

Knuutilan rescued from the guard’s claws Mosquito flight master Georg Jäderholm, who agreed to present his two-tiered Mosquito plane and also suggested a short tour of the upper air.

Knuutila wrote about his feelings in Helsingin Sanomat:

When the plane soared high into the air, and for the first time I noticed me rocking between heaven and earth, I could have cried out with joy. … It seemed to me that there was nothing but space, man, and Creator, who had given man reason and a wonderful promise to the great unknown.

Knuutila realized that he wanted to learn to fly, even though he was constantly wondering if a woman could do that at all.

Flight hours however, were expensive, and Knuutila’s salary as a typist for the Finnish Defense Forces was not enough to fund a new hobby.

So Knuutila suggested to Helsingin Sanomat that he write a reportage series about his project. The magazine showed a green light.

Flying there was no harmless endeavor in the 1930s yet.

“The planes had open cabs, so the pilots had to face the latter and the cold. The structures of the machines were not durable either. Even a mosquito would probably have broken into matches in a vertical fall, ”says the collection amanuensis of the Finnish Aviation Museum. Tapio Juutinen.

“The safety culture was still developing. For example, in the 1920s, the parachute was not used regularly because it was not considered suitable for the male species. ”

As the women had not previously flown in Finland, they also did not have suitably sized flight overalls. Knuutila had to wear five numbers in an oversized fur coverall and was nicknamed the “Ghost of the Hangar”.

In order for Knuutila, dressed in a clumsy coverall, to be honored in the cockpit of an aircraft, air traffic controller Jäderholm had to develop a lifting device for that purpose.

Kellosaari and its airplane hangar photographed in 1928. Jätkäsaari can be seen in the background. Kellosaari is now part of Ruoholahti.­

Knuutila practiced flying under the supervision of an air traffic controller for ten hours.

Finally on March 20, he got to fly alone. During the half-hour flight he made five an increase and five a decrease.

He received his permit to fly less than two weeks later.

Before that, however, Knuutila had to go for tests to determine physical and mental fitness. In the hearing test, the doctor went to the other end of the room and whispered the words that Knuutila had to hear and repeat.

Apparently, the doctor was not quite convinced of the rationality of flying a female, as Knuutila wrote in Helsingin Sanomat on March 22:

Lastly, he whispered the word “Gulf of Lapland”, but I put my furious protest on it and announced that, despite his attempts, I was not yet ready to go there.

Vuokko Knuutila was not the only female pioneer of aviation to make aviation history in the spring and winter of 1931.

“Immediately after Knuutila, he also completed the permit to fly Helvi Marttila, ”Says Juutinen.

“In Finland, however, women took part in aviation relatively late. In Sweden, the first woman had received a permit to fly as early as the early 1920s. ”

It is illustrative that the female pilot did not fly a passenger plane in Finland for the first time until the 1980s.

Anemone Knuutila was born in Turku on January 25, 1906 to a bilingual family. His father was a surveyor and his mother a teacher.

However, the father died when Vuokko and his brother Hugo were under 10 years of age.

“A drunk horse driver rode on a farfar, and this one died of injuries that came to his chest and lungs,” says Hugo Knuutila’s daughter Mia Venhola.

The mother of the teacher sent her daughter to Helsinki, to the girl-Norssi. Vuokko Knuutila lived with relatives. After school, he enrolled at the University of Helsinki to study languages.

“Fasti was very multilingual and spoke four to five languages. Her St. Petersburg-born mother spoke five or six, ”says Mia Venhola, who uses the Swedish name for her aunt.

Knuutila also adopted many of the hobbies of a modern urban woman: she played tennis, rode and raced motorsports.

“The pioneers of aviation in us and in the world were usually thirsty and strong women, who often also had a permissive home background,” says Juutinen.

Vuokko Knuutila became a public figure of his time.­

The first after his flight, Knuutila instantly became a celebrity, much of which was written in the press.

She also received international attention: she was asked to be a member by a London-based women’s pilots’ association, and in addition, several letters from foreigners crashed from the mailbox.

He recalled one of the letters in his article in the Aero magazine published by the Air Force Headquarters on May 1, 1931:

I have never received such a terrible letter! It’s matter-of-fact and thoughtful and full of mere cold facts: first name William, owns a Ford hop, a small villa somewhere and a $ 75 weekly income. Offer valid for 1/2 year from the date of the letter. And the only but absolute requirement on his part is that I never try to film.

However, Knuutila chose a Finnish husband. He married in 1934 a senior engineer at the Broadcasting Corporation Paavo Arnin and began to use the surname Knuutila-Arni.

To the broadcaster Knuutila had ended up working because of his low voice. He had been interviewed on the radio, at which point the program manager had determined that Knuutila would be suitable as a radio voice.

“Knuutila did a total of 400 reports on YLE. He himself later recalled that the first of them dealt with bedbugs that had been found in a housing association in Helsinki, ”says Juutinen.

Knuutila also became a sports commentator. According to the radio program information published by Helsingin Sanomat, he explained the flight shows and also the Tali tennis tournament together with the legend of the narrator. Pekka Tiilikainen with.

“The Finnish Broadcasting Corporation also sent Knuutila to cover the Berlin Olympics. She was the first female sports commentator sent abroad. ”

Knuutila continued flying throughout the 1930s. He also participated in several flight shows and also performed aerial acrobatics at them.

“Vuokko Knuutila was just as ferocious in the air as the male pilots. Among other things, Knuutila was the first Finnish woman to make a killing loop, ”says Juutinen.

“He himself later wrote that his secret is the calmness of the cow and the nerves of the frog.”

In 1938, Knuutila-Arni made her longest flight. He went to Germany to pick up a Bücker Bü 131 school plane in Finland together Volmar Laurilan with.

Training and tourist plane Bücker Bü 131 at Turku Airport on May 24, 1938. Pilots Volmar Laurila and Vuokko Knuutila-Arni in front of the plane.­

However, the outbreak of the Winter War the following year put an end to all civil aviation in Finland. At the same time, Vuokko Knuutila-Arn’s flying hobby ended: he never piloted an airplane again.

Not even the niece knows the reason.

“’Fast and Paavo had a son during the Continuation War, Klaus. Maybe starting a family influenced the decision to stop flying, ”Venhola thinks.

“Times were different at the time, and women were expected to stay home to care for children. Admittedly, it would not have been in line with the peculiar nature of fast. ”

Sodan After that, Knuutila-Arni divorced her husband and soon after became married to the director of Arabia’s Turku factories. Karl-Erik Svartström with. He took Arni-Svanström as his surname.

Couple moved To Stockholm, where Vuokko Arni-Svanström lived the rest of his life.

He returned to aviation with speeches. When the department of the Ninety-Nines International Association of Female Pilots was established in Finland, Arni-Svanström generously shared her experiences with other female pilots.

Vuokko Arni-Svanström (left) told aviation stories in Malmi Airport’s restaurant Eira Kuorinka and Pirkko Helminen. The picture was apparently taken in the late 1960s or early 1970s.­

Anemone Arni-Svanström died in Stockholm on October 21, 1972, at the age of only 66.

“I’m not sure the cause of death, but I suspect heart disease that has been in the family – including her son,” Venhola says.

She remembers her aunt Mia Venhola as a stubborn and cheerful person.

“Fasti was lush as what. She was a big woman who was cheerful, talkative, charismatic and creative. ”