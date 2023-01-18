HS Helsinki | A daughter is looking for a newspaper reader for her 89-year-old father – “The applicants have been excellent”

With a sympathetic job advertisement, we are looking for a suitable person to read newspapers for an 89-year-old man.

89 years today, January 18, to the full Jaakko Ahonen we are looking for a magazine reader using a Facebook ad. His daughter came up with the original idea for a birthday present Shirpa Nordlund.

Nordlund wants to hire a person to read newspapers to his father, so that his mother’s daily life as a caregiver would be easier.

Visual and hearing impairments as well as heart problems and dementia make the caregiver’s job difficult. Reading newspapers is one routine that could easily be outsourced to make everyday life easier.

“It has already become a burden for my mother to have to read Hesari every day,” says Nordlund.

Nordlund published the announcement in the Facebook Töölö area bulletin board group on Tuesday. Work would be offered flexibly 3–5 times a week, for about an hour or two in the afternoons.

The publication has already spawned several enthusiastic reactions and interested contacts within a day.

From a reader friend in addition to a clear voice and patience, you also need a very special quality, a good heart. According to Nordlund, it means not trying to change another person and trying to be warm to even those opinions that don’t fit your own world view.

“This is, however, a person born in 1934. He has some thoughts that are not quite today,” Nordlund opens.

The applicants have been excellent, and Nordlund has already arranged an interview with a few. Instead of a home care company, she would prefer to hire an individual, for example a student or a pensioner.

“It will be difficult to decide whether to choose younger or older, male or female… On the other hand, the father already has a wife and two daughters, so it would be nice if he could find a male friend,” Nordlund reflects.

The media also publish their content in a listenable format. However, stories that have already been read to an elderly person can be too fast-paced. Technology does not replace everything anyway, Nordlund emphasizes.

“Human contact is surprisingly important in that. Dad also likes to discuss topics and ask questions about them.”

Following the politics of the day and current events is important to Ahonen, even though it no longer works on his own. Ahonen has once run several stores and chain stores, which is why he still wants to know about the twists and turns of business life.

And he is well on the map.

“Dad was the first to tell me that you bought that Tesla for nothing, the prices have now dropped,” Nordlund laughs.