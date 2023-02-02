HS Helsinki | A cross-country skating track will soon be completed to replace the ski track that melted into a water pond at the Herttoniemi sports park

The ski slope of the Herttoniemi sports park became unusable during the plus temperatures. Then the gym managers came up with a solution.

Herttoniemi a 400-meter cross-country ski track has been around the sports park’s sand field, which has been popular with students from a nearby school, among other things.

However, during the plus winds, the snow on the track melted and the track became unusable.

The city of Helsinki’s sports venue manager managing the sports park Juha-Pekka Karlsson says that the park has been in need of renovation for a long time. The drainage ditches do not work at all, and a mixture of snow melt water and spring water flowing from the slopes was able to form on the field.

The situation looked dire. Then an idea came to mind that had already been floated before: the natural water that freezes on the field could be turned into a traveling skating rink!

“Nature provided the foundation almost ready. It’s about 90 percent natural water and now we’re just smoothing it out with our own tap water to ice-skating condition,” says Karlsson.

Skiing would not want to give up, because it is important for the school’s students. The trail is perfect for beginner skiers because there are no differences in height.

“The local school has acquired skiing equipment, and it’s been great to see how young people can get into the sport right away. So this is just an experiment now, when there is not enough snow for the track.”

If there is enough plowed snow at some point, it is possible to make a cross-country ski trail between the cross-country skating track and the skating rink.

For now, the project is still in progress. The track is now in the foundation phase. At least today, Thursday, eager skaters will not be able to try the new track.

“I’m just walking here, and there’s no way this will be finished today. There are still so many uneven spots here. The next step is for me to let this freeze and then start planing. After planing, I add water,” says Karlsson.

The freezing rate of natural ice is affected by temperature and wind, among other things. That’s why Karlsson does not dare to give a more accurate prediction for graduation. He has made that mistake sometimes when he just started his job, and he doesn’t want to disappoint his customers.

“But this week it opens. That much I dare to say.”

Normally information about the state of the skating rinks can be found from the ulkoliikunta.fi service.

However, the information for this new, experimental track is not shown there. Those who want to go to the skating rink of the Herttoniemi sports park must follow the updates on the Facebook pages of the Herttoniemi sports park or call the managers of the sports center directly if they want to make sure in advance that the rink is usable.

Karlsson is the only permanent employee of Herttoniemi sports park, but he gets 1-2 seasonal workers to help him in summer and winter. Together, they have previously found ways to implement their local delightful ideas.

“I have never told my colleagues that an idea should not be implemented. In the five years I’ve been working here, we’ve done a lot of small renovations and renovations, such as the frisbee golf practice track and the outdoor ping pong table.”

When completed, the speed skating rink will be approximately 400 meters. The track can be found at the Herttoniemi sports park at Siilitie 12.