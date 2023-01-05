HS Helsinki | A clever gimmick helps in recycling the Christmas tree without the needles rattling

Disposing of a real Christmas tree from an apartment building has been made easy. However, it can be a headache to get the fir tree out of the apartment with its needles.

On Friday the Epiphany to be celebrated means the end of Christmas and the destruction of the Christmas tree for many. But how should genuine spruce be disposed of in an orthodox way from an apartment building?

The chairman of the Joulupuuseura ry, formed by domestic Christmas tree growers, answers the question Juha Ruuska. The Christmas tree club supports, trains and advises spruce growers and helps market domestic Christmas trees.

Ruuska says that there are three ways to dispose of a spruce according to orthodoxy. According to him, the most important thing is that spruce is still used as energy, so that its carbon footprint remains as small as possible.

The easiest way to dispose of a real spruce is to take it to the housing association’s waste shed. In many housing associations, it has been agreed that the spruces are collected from the yard. You can also transport the Christmas tree yourself for free to the Sortti station during January. Alternatively, you can burn the spruce, for example, in the cabin’s sauna nest.

The greater part Christmas trees are taken to the Ämmässuo eco-industry center for chipping, where they can be used as support material in bio-waste composting or to a waste-to-energy plant, where district heat and electricity are produced from them.

As long as you don’t leave the tree lying where it hurts or throw it into the nearby nature, you will definitely succeed. However, not everyone follows this, because Ruuska says that she found the remains of a Christmas tree in nature.

“Yes, they break down there, but the most important thing would be that they would still be exported as energy.”

Spruce disposal has therefore been made very simple for residents of the capital region. On the other hand, problems can be caused by getting a fir tree with needles from an apartment building to the yard.

“The building company’s cleaner is certainly not very enthusiastic about a stairwell full of needles.”

According to Ruuska, needles can be prevented from falling either with a spruce transport bag or by cutting the spruce into waste bags with pruning shears and a saw.

“Of course, you can also apply and pull, for example, a sheet around the tree.”

According to Ruuska, online you can buy the tree in connection with the tree and pick it up after Christmas. Ruuska remembers that she once fetched a tree from the office, where it had been Christmas without watering.

“It was easy to put it in the spruce transport bag when there was no needle in it,” Ruuska laughs.

Also a lot of real Christmas trees are bought in the cities. Nationwide, about every other household has some kind of Christmas tree, Ruuska estimates.

This year, spruce growers have sensed the fear of a recession, which has enabled a good Christmas tree trade.

“We haven’t traveled and we wanted to spend Christmas at home with the family, so that also includes the real Christmas tree”.

More Christmas trees have also been imported from the Baltics, when they have not been sold to Russia.

However, according to Ruuska, domestic spruce is clearly more ecological. It is brought from nearby and pesticides are not often used.