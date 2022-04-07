HS Helsinki A camouflaged bus stands on the cheek in Kulosaari – Inside it reveals a sight where Finnish front-line actors take it easy

When filming of a movie, TV series or advertisement begins, Risto Ilmari Hämäri drives his bus to the scene the night before.

Helsinki On Kulosaari, there are two bus-like vehicles in the parking area for heavy vehicles. One of them belongs To Risto Ilmari Hämär.

“Here is this splendor now,” says Hämäri, who has stepped up the steps and points further.

The basket is windowless except for the driver’s space. It could be thought of as a shop car, a band tour bus or a motorhome. The book-themed taping on the sides is about to reveal it as a library car, but the old taping is lying.

“This is disguised as a library car so that the unauthorized do not seek in,” Hämäri sculpts.

In fact, he’s serious: he doesn’t need fans of the actors in the car.

People have come to inquire about production car books.

Former the library car is currently a changing room with four wheels. Hämäri has built it to serve Actors in movies, TV series and commercials.

“Here we make up, dress up and talk. Actors can sleep, relay, or repeat repos [repliikkejään]. Here they can concentrate, and here they get hidden from the clappers. ”

Instead of bookshelves, the basket is furnished like the back room of a theater: wardrobes, a dressing and sleeping area insulated by a curtain, make-up tables and barbershops, a refrigerator and a toilet. The mirror is also set to be concave for the actors: “They look slimmer in it.”

“Not when you just sit! The [parturintuolia] is able to adjust, ”Hämäri instructs. “Actors and make-up artists have different lengths.”

Umbrellas are waiting for the Actors.

Personal memories have accumulated from the productions.

“This is mine,” Hämäri says with the driver.

Mobile library was suitable for the new use: the floor is flat, the outer surfaces are insulated, and there are no windows in which to peek in.

Outside, the unit suspends electricity on the bus. It is necessary, then there is a car “somewhere in the forest of Horna or on Liisankatu. The car is self-sufficient. There is enough power for the make-up artist to blow dry and the dresser to iron. ”

The space is thermally insulated and heated. Film productions are often waiting for actors in fields and courtyards. According to Hämär, the car has everything you need, and nothing extra.

“No need for paintings on the walls.”

Risto Ilmari Hämäri changed the role of a light man to his current work twenty years ago.

The spectrum of tasks is impressive: he is special driver, the car manager, ie he acquires the shooting cars and, if necessary, teaches the actor to drive them. Hämäri, who enjoys cars and motorcycles, can build the necessary car and accessories himself. The work repertoire also includes car lessons from crashes to accelerations.

Twilight drives his car to the shooting scene on the first day, usually the day before, and sets the spaces ready for others. Sometimes he even plays himself.

“I’ve played with cars and bikes so much that I already know there’s more to do than just stone them.”

Who is sitting in this chair?

The question is bad, because it should have been put the other way around: who has not sat here? This will brighten when Hämäri starts listing the production companies that the freelancer has done: Yellow Film & TV, Solar Films, Helsinki Film, Matila Röhr Productions. . .

Hämäri digs movies out of his memory. This question would also be better the other way around: in which Finnish films have you not been involved?

“Tango Cabaret was my first, all Crows, the heroes of the Arctic Circle, Risto the rapper, Grab, Forest giant, Made in Finland Nokia, Breakwatereveryone The apostates, Syke, Transporter.“

The list of movies and series would be endless. Are you sure you watch movies differently than people usually do?

“It always shows its own imprint. This is creative work. Being in the woods or on the street, be it an epoch or a modern day, there will always be surprises. “

Hämäri sits on the driver’s bench, lifts the shoes to the dashboard, leans back and pulls the side window open: “Always push them in to wake up Hämäri, the car is locked and the keys are inside!”

Correction 7. 4. at 9.30: The case originally claimed that the compressor was generating electricity for the car. The compressor produces compressed air for the car door, electricity is generated by the unit. In library use, there was no toilet on the express bus, contrary to what was first claimed in the case.

