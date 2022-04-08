HS Helsinki A broken-down Ukrainian truck with a driver in a tight spot stands at a resting place in Helsinki – Volvo service in Vantaa offered free help to the man

A Ukrainian truck driver has been stuck at a resting place in Helsinki since last week. When HS arrived, the man showed a thumbs up.

Truck driver the profession is such that the journey can be twisted anytime, anywhere.

This time, bends in the journey appeared about 1,300 miles from home. And at a very bad time.

Helsinki At the edge of the resting place in the border area is a tractor with a license plate on Ukraine and a driving axle lying on the ground next to it. A seemingly vicious renovation is underway, as the structures have had to be demolished quite a bit.

Standing next to the car is a painful Ukrainian truck driver who is stubbornly squirming around the back of the car. Sometimes the man scratches his head and then continues toil.

When the man is asked if he is ok, he raises his thumb and resumes his business. The language barrier for English and Finnish experts is quite high in this case.

Volvo is on the Ukrainian shields.

From Ukraine has been talked about on social media in recent days.

The driver has been stuck for a week at a resting place, which is the first Porvoo motorway after Ring Road III, when driving from Helsinki towards Porvoo.

Twitter comment threads have urged people to help a man on a hill. And judging from the comments, some help has been offered to the man.

About the interview there is nothing going to come as the communication between the supplier and the driver does not find common ground. There is no help from the photographer either – even in axle repairs.

However, a positive turnaround in information acquisition will soon take place.

A Lithuanian is marching from the truck next door Donatas, who asks a Ukrainian driver in Russian what the situation is. Donatas, who is fluent in English, also agrees to interpret the current situation for HS.

The driver is called Vasili and he is 62 years old. He is from Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

Lithuanian Donatas arrived to interpret the situation.

Vasili was driving a load from Lithuania to Finland the previous week, when something broke down behind the car.

He stopped at the next resting place, and made his way to it. Since then, Vasili has tried to fix his car at a resting place and slept the nights in the cab on a mattress.

However, according to Donatas’ interpretation, Vasili has received a lot of help from Finnish truck drivers and other citizens: food, drink, tools and a repair consultation.

Spasíba, he passes on his Russian-language thanks to his helpers through the press.

Immediately afterwards he repeats the same in his native language, Ukrainian: Dyakuyu!

About everything judging by the stalemate, Vasili still needs further help. The driver thinks he’s not getting back into traffic this weekend.

The next attempt to continue the trip will not be until Monday, he said.

Vasili’s trip is set to continue back home to Ukraine and Kiev. There the family is waiting for him.

Both of Vasili’s sons are conscripts, but have not yet been ordered as soldiers to repel the Russian invasion. It has brought Vasil a little peace of mind in a distant resting place.

On Friday In the evening, after the publication of the HS story, Volvo Trucks Finland said that it had visited Vasil and offered help. Many citizens had contacted Volvo and wanted help for those in need.

The service staff at the Volvo Truck Center in Vantaa visited and offered to repair the car.

However, Vasili informed them that the repair work had already progressed and another person from the company was coming tomorrow, so she did not want to receive repair help.

“We left the driver with warm equipment and our contact information and said that our assistance offer will be valid later if he needs it and that our service will also be on duty around the weekend,” Volvo Truck Finland said in a Facebook update.