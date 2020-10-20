HS Helsinki A brewery will be built in the basement of two residential buildings in silence on Mannerheimintie – 100,000 liters of beer per year will be produced in the abandoned garage

The Mad Hopper small brewery is the first brewery on the Helsinki highway in 90 years.

On Mannerheimintie residents of two apartment buildings have recently gotten used to the sounds of renovation.

The Mad Hopper brewery has been built in the basements of Mannerheimintie 53 and 55 for a couple of weeks.

This is the first brewery on Mannerheimintie in 90 years. Töölö Brewery was located at Mannerheimintie 82 between 1927 and 1931.

“Construction work will be completed by the end of the year, and the brewery equipment will be installed by the end of January. The first own productions will be tasted at the end of February, ”says the CEO of the brewing company Mad Hopper Brewing Company. Gianjot “Dollar” Singh.

Gianjot “Dollar” Singh’s family business owns numerous restaurants. Now he is setting up a brewery.­

In the background of the small brewery is the Onniravintolat family company, which has a dozen restaurants in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In addition to Five Pennies, the company owns, for example, Vuosaari Frigate and Malmi Crazy Horse in Helsinki.

Gianjot Singh is also the CEO of Lucky Restaurants.

Brewery will be built in an old, decommissioned garage under the residential buildings. The basement floors will have to be rebuilt on the brewery road to a large extent.

Part of the brewery will be visible inside the restaurant Five Pennies.

The wall behind the five-pence bar counter and the wall of the hallway leading to the restrooms will be made entirely of glass.­

The idea for the brewery was born five years ago, when Five Pennies was expanded so that the restaurant spread out on the stone footing of both 53 and 55 Mannerheimintie.

“The matter was carefully investigated. I have been exploring a number of breweries across Europe. We are 5–7 years ahead of Finland in craft beer culture there, ”says Singh.

“We look at it from a new angle and invest especially in quality. We have also hired a foreign brewery master who has completed a quality-based VLB degree in Germany. ”

Although the water in Finland is of good quality, the new brewery intends to filter its domestic water and treat it with ultraviolet light in order to guarantee the quality.

A cold room will also be built in the brewery so that the cold chain is not broken at any stage.

The brewery will be built in an abandoned garage that extends under two residential buildings.­

At first the brewery produces 100,000 liters of beer a year, but the amount is planned to increase gradually. According to Singh, in its first year of operation, the brewery produces beers mainly for the family company’s own restaurants.

“There are standard beers like lager and bilge, but also more innovative beers,” says the CEO.

“We only think about going to retail later. The dream is also to set up a Mad Hopper Tap Room, where only the products of your own brewery would be sold. ”

