HS Helsinki A brewery was established in Kontula, which brings its camp from Estonia – It angered beer enthusiasts, but in the background there is a carefully thought-out reputation operation

Kontula Beer Factory builds an image of itself as a small brewery in East Helsinki, even though production volumes are large and beer is made in Estonia. The story also involves a mythical garage, writes Tuomo Väliaho, editor of HS Local.

HS Helsinki the story of the Kontula brewery and the Keijo beer it brought to the market caused quite a stir among beer enthusiasts.

In the comment field of the story and in the e-mails that came to the delivery, some of the readers felt outrageous about the matter: it is not a real brewery.

On top of all that, the Brewery brews its beer in Tartu at A. Le Coq’s brewery and just brands itself as a Kontula employee.

According to one reader, the article offended real small brewery entrepreneurs who squander long days risking their assets.

It was also considered a sin to have the creative director of Finlayson behind the brewery Jukka Kurttila, who has no previous experience in the beer business but even more in marketing.

Here a few quotes from the commentary following the HS story:

So the guys have not set up a brewery, but an import company and launched an Estonian beer in their own jar. It’s pretty nonsense that small breweries don’t make camps because it’s hard. So far, not much has been done when the customer group has not been enthusiastic about it. Now, I have to admit that I do not fully understand from the story how the gentlemen’s company differs from Keija, who is looking for 100 liters of beer a year in Tallinn, other than on the basis of quantity.

Irritation however, is exactly the emotional reaction that the founders of the Kontula brewery are looking for. The main thing is that the company and its product stand out in one way or another – either as newspaper articles, Facebook commentary or reactions from small breweries.

The Kuopio-based RPS brewery has already welcomed it On his Facebook page and Instagram to “welcome” a new competitor:

The Kontula Brewery has, of course, been ready for the Finnish brewing process to get the greatest possible visibility.

The response to the RPS post’s comment field came quickly:

In their marketing Kontula Beer Factory takes a populist attitude and divides beer consumers into elites and ordinary people. At the extremes are experimental beer hippies and ordinary pranksters.

It is no surprise which side the Brewery takes in its marketing messages. The majority of beer sold in Finland is a light lager, and its market Kontula Brewery wants its own slice.

In the increasingly complex beer taste jungle, consumers are offered a simple solution, and the comment box in the HS story shows that the tactic also bites:

Undeniably, the fashion of IPA, APA, Sour, etc. has long been the cause of the mainstay. Quite a few basic bottlers want a bitter and strong beer that is in line with modern fashion and praised in the industry.

It’s actually amusing that many commentators evaluate Keijo’s taste in one way or another, even though he hadn’t even seen the beer on the store shelf yet.

Kontulan The brewery is a textbook example of storytelling, where a story is created around a product to do marketing.

Consumers perceive craftsmanship, small size, and locality as sympathetic, and therefore emphasizing them is an integral part of the product strategy of many small breweries.

Kontula Brewery also wants to build the same image of itself, although it avoids visibly using the word brewing in its communications.

The company, for example, is happy to say that its head office is a 12-square-meter booth in Kontula. In reality, however, smallness is far from a brewery.

An ordinary small brewery does not produce 100,000 liters of beer a month and does not immediately get its drink to a thousand outlets all over Finland.

There is a huge amount of business contacts and expertise in the background that cannot be found in an ordinary small brewery entrepreneur.

The brewing company Olvi owns A. Le Coq, so you can rightly ask what its role is in the launch of Keijo beer.

For small breweries Essentially related locality Kontula Brewery has consciously sought street-credible and rugged Eastern Helsinki. On its homepage the company is even intentionally rude:

But if you’re a raffa, don’t call us. We do not have staff to serve you.

The name Keijo also comes from the slang vocabulary and means beer.

However, the locality is not enough for the Kontula brewery: there has been a desire to seek additional strength for the brand from the business stories of the big world.

Jukka Kurttila, one of the founders of the Kontula brewery, recently looked for Autotall on Facebook’s Kontula group as the headquarters for his company.

In the field of information technology, the garage is a mythical concept, as Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, for example, have tried to make such giants.

The garage would have been the crown of the brewery’s story as well, but apparently no one could be found.