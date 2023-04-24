Monday, April 24, 2023
HS Helsinki | A 9-year-old boy disappeared in Roihuvuori

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in World Europe
The boy disappeared around four in the afternoon. The police are asking for observations to the emergency number 112.

Helsinki A 9-year-old boy has gone missing in Roihuvuori, reports the Helsinki police message service on Twitter. The boy disappeared around four in the afternoon.

The boy has brown hair and wears dark blue jeans, a green-black hoodie, a black jacket, a black beanie and black-gray sneakers. The boy also has a black Puma branded backpack. The boy is 130 centimeters tall.

The police are asking for observations to the emergency number 112.

