HS Helsinki | 49,000 visitors at the World in the Village festival

The event was organized for the first time in Suvilahti, Helsinki.

Helsinki The Maailma kyläsä festival organized in Suvilahti on Saturday and Sunday gathered 27,000 visitors on Saturday and 22,000 on Sunday, the organizers of the event announced.

The festival, organized for the 23rd time, was now held for the first time in Suvilahti.

“Suvilahti worked really well as a festival area, and many praised the versatile spaces and the unified area. There were thousands of people there all the time, but the area was still able to move smoothly,” said the festival’s communications manager Nelli Korpi in the bulletin.

On Sunday the festival area opened 15 minutes late due to security arrangements caused by the strong wind. In other respects, the festival took place in a calm and good atmosphere, the organizers said in the press release.

Next year, the festival will be held in Suvilahti on the 25th and 26th. May.

The main organizer of the Maailma kyläsä festival is the Finnish Development Organizations Fingo ry, which is an umbrella organization of around 270 development organizations.