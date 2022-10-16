HS Helsinki | 300 years ago, a son was born who, anointed with the fear of the Lord, started a powerful family in Helsinki

Senate Square The Sederholm house on the corner is known as Helsinki’s oldest surviving stone house. Many may also be familiar with the house builder, sales advisor by Johan Sederholm name. Sederholm was a successful ship outfitter and manufacturer in 18th century Helsinki.

Fewer people, on the other hand, know where the powerful Sederholm family came from. For that, you have to go back in time all the way to 1679.

That’s when Stockholm’s royal palace was born Erik Sederholm (1679–1751) as the son of a log carrier.

After growing up, he is known to have worked as a doctor of theology Jöran Nordberg’s as a chambermaid in Stockholm.

Erik Sederholm was born in Stockholm’s Royal Palace, where his father worked as a log carrier.

Later, Erik Sederholm accompanied Dr. Nordberg to the Swedish King Charles II’s military expedition to Russia. Sederholm, who was thirty at the time, was destined to be captured by the Russians in the Battle of Pultava in 1709. Erik had remained an infantryman after handing over his horse to a Swedish lieutenant, who went on his journey with the horse.

The information about Erik Sederholm’s early stages comes from someone who works as a team manager at the Helsinki City Museum Anna Finnilä compiled, from the information package about the life of the early Sederholms. Together with the Sederholms, the museum celebrates the family’s 300-year history at the end of October at the corner of Senatintorti. Many Sederholms from as far as Sweden and the United States are expected.

Erik Sederholm’s future wife Brita Ekholm was born in Snappertuna. Father Matts Ekman worked as a village blacksmith in Ruukki, Fagervik. In the picture, the auxiliary building of the Ruukki tin factory.

A prisoner of war after Erik Sederholm ended up as a farm manager in what was then Livonia. On one of his trading trips to Tallinn at the end of the 1710s, he met Brita Ekman’sthe daughter of the village blacksmith of Snappertuna from Nousmaa, who worked in Tallinn as a housekeeper for the local merchant von Währen.

The meeting led to the engagement of Sederholm, who was almost forty, and Ekman (1699–1750), who was twenty years younger than him. The couple was married in St. Petersburg in December 1719 and Brita Ekman became Sederholm. The following year, a son was born to them Alexander Johan.

The time of big hatred, i.e. the Russian occupation of Finland (1713–1721), was going on. After the feud ended in the peace of Uusikaupunki, the couple returned to Brita’s homeland Snappertuna (now part of the city of Raasepor) and the future looked bright. However, the light was covered by a big shadow when Alexander Johan died at the age of just under two in 1722.

In the same year, Brita and Erik moved to Helsinki and in October – exactly 300 years ago – another son was born to them, who was named Johan (1722–1805). The child was the same Johan Sederholm, who decades later built the Sederholm house, completed in 1757.

Family settled in a small wooden house in Katajanokka. After Alexander Johan and Johan, eight more children were born. According to data collected by Anna Finnilä, religion and the fear of the Lord were at the center of children’s upbringing.

There were no cures for worldly ills: Eric that is, only two years, Anna Catharina in turn four weeks and Eric miserable two weeks. Mattias presumed lost at sea, Anna Maija died about five years old and Carl At the age of 28. In addition, the sibling series included Christina Catharina and Sophia.

Anna Finnilä writes about family poverty like this:

In the 1740s, Erik Sederholm received the right to keep a kapakan in order to improve his livelihood. – – 1734 Erik traveled with his son Johan to Tallinn, where they met merchant von Währen and merchant Degerholz, who were Johan’s godfathers. Johan received money, clothes and supplies from his godfathers. Johan shared the gifts among his siblings, because the family’s life in the small wooden house in Katajanokka was meager.

Erik Sederholm worked as a sea customs inspector until 1744. In 1745, he received a nice welcome from Stockholm, when the customs inspector Olof Malm had met a lieutenant on his trip to Sweden, to whom Erik had given his horse in Pultava.

The lieutenant gave ten tucats, or gold money, and a letter to be delivered to Erik.

Johan Sederholm, Erik’s son, grew up to become a business magnate in 18th-century Helsinki. Johan, who started as a shop boy, later owned, among other things, a glass factory, a brick factory, a sail fabric factory, a shipyard, several mansions and shares in sawmills. The portrait of Johan Sederholm from 1800 painted by Emanuel Thelning is located in the hall of the Sederholm house in the premises of the Helsinki City Museum.

At the Museum Office working, studying the 18th century Juha-Matti Granqvist sums up the relationship between father-Erik and son-Johan like this: “Erik’s career stages do show entrepreneurship and adventure, as well as business skills. The fact that Erik, as a farm manager, worked with the merchants of Tallinn explains Johan’s son’s success in the business world. Ending up as a poor customs officer in Helsinki was quite an anticlimax in Erik’s life story.”

Of Erik and Brita Sederholm, neither drawing nor painting has survived. Maybe they have never been made. Brita died in 1750 and Erik a year later in 1751.

They were buried in the Ulrika Eleonora church cemetery, which was located on the site of the current Senate square.

The information packages compiled by Anna Finnilä, Helsinki City Museum’s team manager, about the stages of Erik and Brita Sederholm have been used as a source.

