HS Helsinki 12 years of suffering are over at Malmi station: The infamous stairs will soon be history

During the renovation, the poorly maintained escalators at Malmi train station will be replaced by ordinary stairs. Ready should be ready in June.

Helsinki The infamous escalators at Malmi train station will soon be history.

The renovation, which began in September, has replaced the escalators leading up to the terminal with ordinary stairs. The elevator has also been repaired and another elevator has been built in its vicinity.

“The renovation has gone pretty well on schedule and without major problems,” says the regional maintenance manager. Eero Liehu From the fairway agency.

The new routes were originally scheduled to be completed by May. Now the schedule has been refined so that it will be ready in June.

Malmin the station struggled with broken escalators for at least 12 years.

The fairway agency promised to renovate the stairs for years, but last August announced that the escalators would not be renovated. Instead, the construction of ordinary stairs began.

In 2018, the escalators at Malmi station were in such poor condition.­

It annoyed many users of the station who held the escalator as a more pleasant solution.

According to Eero Liehu, the usual stairs were reached because they are reliable. The station environment was too raw for escalators.

“They had to endure harsh frost and harsh heat and everything in between. We eventually came up with this solution, but it was considered for a long time. ”

Liehu can’t guess why replacing escalators with regular stairs was so disappointing for users.

“It’s probably a matter of getting used to. Yes, escalators are comfortable if they work. Otherwise, they are too steep and bad to walk. ”

The ore environment is being developed and the number of users of the station will increase in the future. Liehu believes that the renovated stairs and elevators will serve users without any problems in the future. They should be enough for even larger crowds.

Eero According to Liehu, there have also been problems with the escalators at Tikkurila and Pasila stations. However, no decisions have been taken on them.

During the renovation, the old elevator at Malmi station will be repaired. A completely new elevator was also built at the station, which is already in use.­

“The only thing we could do at Tikkurila would be to increase the space in the wind cabinet. Then the sanding sand would be better for a longer trip, ”says Liehu.

The escalators inside the malls, he said, will last for decades.

Malmin Kreate oy is responsible for contracting the station. Transport connections during the renovation have been instructed at the station.

The pier can be reached via old stairs and from the other side of Kirkonkyläntie by crossing the road. A new elevator is already in use.