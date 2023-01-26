HS Helsinki | 11-year-old Eemeli Merenhuiske earned a nice account by knocking snow

Snowmaking is a hobby for Eemeli Merenhuiske, 11, from which she dreams of getting a profession. According to the mother, the hobby helps the boy in many ways.

Professional snowmaking actually starts already in summer. Then the person who lives in Kuninkaantammi Eemeli Merenhuiske11, is already planning where to push the snow when winter comes.

Collision is Merenhuiske’s favorite hobby, but in a way it’s also a real job. The young Helsinki native has been playing gigs around the capital region for the second winter already.

It all started in the backyard. Merenhuiske knocks it down and, if necessary, sands it right in the morning before going to school.

“So that the elderly don’t slip and fly around,” Merenhuiske explains the importance of snowmaking.

Merenhuiske’s work was noticed in the house. The first salary came from a neighbor who gave a jar of jam. The building company remembered with a big pile of chocolates, the maintenance company donated a reflector and the tool manufacturer a shovel.

Soon the home yard remained small. I got the idea that I could visit other people’s yards as well. This way, Merenhuiske would be able to crash more before the snow melts, and the elderly would not be flying around the capital region.

Through social media, customers whose yards were cleaned by Merenhuiske were found. Everyone paid for the work according to their conscience, and a total of 400 euros was accumulated during the winter.

Kolaaja’s mother Henna Merenhuiske has found out that a person under the age of 15 can earn less than 10,000 euros a year tax-free.

Parents help with transportation to the snow yards and other things. Mother Merenhuiske says that crashing is a particularly good hobby, because the work that requires precision of the body and mind relieves Eemel’s symptoms that are part of the autism spectrum.

And it is also beneficial and enjoyable for everyone.

Last in Eemeli Merenhuiske used the money to buy Lego blocks and more snowmaking equipment.

Now Merenhuiske has a kola, a few shovels and a sandblaster. He is no longer going to buy Legos. He already has twenty kilos of them.

This year, the purchase list included an electric piano and more sound equipment. The piano was already found, but there is still a need for equipment. There is a snowmobile made for adults, which is a bit too heavy for a young person.

On the shopping list is a light but durable kola, with which the snow would move for sure.

“Now we know the fleet expansion again in the spring,” he plans.

And the plans don’t end there. My dream is to get a tet internship at a maintenance company, and later also to work in the field. Maybe even to becoming an entrepreneur.

“Maybe I would start my own maintenance company,” he reflects.