HS Haaparanna | Europe’s largest candy store attracts Finnish shoppers like never before: “Exploding in my hands”

A cheap krone attracts Finns to candy shops in Haaparanna. Carts are loaded with loose candies and soft drinks. This year alone, the value of the krona has fallen by more than seven percent relative to the euro.

Over The 3,000-square-meter retail space is full of candies: meter-long Toblerones, various varnishes and salmiaks, and a total of dozens of meters of different loose candies in neat rows. Among other things.

Finns living near the western border have long been hoarding goodies from Sweden’s Haaparanna, but this year’s record-low krone has attracted more Finns than before to buy candy and lemonade from Europe’s largest candy store, Candy World, located in Haaparanna.

One euro currently gives you about twelve Swedish kronor, while at the end of 2021 one euro would give you ten kronor. This year alone, the value of the kroon has fallen by seven percent against the euro, and it is expected to be weak for the rest of the year.

Cheap the crown also attracted the Oulu resident Seppo Savilaakso to candy stores.

“I drove here from Oulu following an ad to buy tires, but they would have been 80 euros more expensive than in Oulu. Then I came to get candy for the grandchildren from here. This is a familiar place”, says Savilaakso.

Savilaakso also went grocery shopping in Haparanna.

“Some products are cheaper and the selection is different. Yes, you have to be price conscious there if you want to save.”

Candy World the store manager Maarit Nyman-Pitkänen according to the report, the cheap crown has been seen in Haparanta throughout the summer and autumn. The merchants in the area have been satisfied with the brisk trade.

“Sales of loose candies, so to speak, have exploded. Each cart has a bag of candy. Sales have grown significantly throughout the summer,” he says.

In addition to loose candies, Finns also seek soft drinks and energy drinks from Sweden.

“Especially those flavors that you can’t get in Finland,” says Nyman-Pitkänen.

Unlike, for example, Finland and Norway, Sweden does not have a so-called sugar tax.

The cheap krone has caused Finns to shop especially for candy.

Everyone’s however, the cheap krona in the western neighbor does not affect the prices of the products.

For example, the prices of new mobile homes and caravans have, on the contrary, risen compared to a year ago or fallen to the level of Finnish prices.

At the turn of the year, a car shop was opened in Haaparanna, with Best Caravan, which sells and rents recreational vehicles, operating in the same premises. In addition to the Haaparanna store, the company has seven stores in Finland.

On a quiet weekday, there are no customers, but the CEO is there Lasse Sorvari. He estimates that the prices of new caravans and cars in Sweden have risen by up to a third compared to the price a year ago.

“In addition to the exchange rate of the krona, the prices reflect inflation in the EU region. Factories have raised prices, and on top of that, the exchange rate of the krona increases the price in euros. It is said that a mobile home that cost 500,000 kroner, or about 50,000 euros, a year ago now costs 600,000 kroner for these reasons,” says Sorvari.

See also Michelle Bolsonaro arrives in the US: “See my love” When Best Caravan, which sells and rents motorhomes, opened its store in Haaparanna at the beginning of the year, one euro got you about ten crowns. Now you get about 12 crowns with it. According to CEO Lasse Sorvar, this is reflected in the prices of new motorhomes.

Meanwhile, prices for used caravans and cars have leveled off. A year ago, used caravans and cars were 10–15 percent more expensive in Sweden than in Finland. The falling exchange rate of the krone has dropped prices to the same level.