Tämä on Kiinan kuuluisin itsemurha­silta. Tuhannet ovat hypänneet sillalta kuolemaan. Päivästä toiseen yksi mies yrittää estää heitä.

Mari Manninen / HStext

Gilles Sabriépictures and videos

C hen Si standing on a bridge over the Yangtze River and peering through small binoculars at the railings of a long bridge. Right to left, left to right.

He spied for exactly 20 minutes. Then he gets on his scooter and rides three kilometers to the other end of the bridge. There he digs out his binoculars again.

Chen is looking for people who are going to jump. It might suddenly sound crazy, but this bridge has a reason for it.

The Nanjing Bridge in the Chinese city of a million is famous for two reasons: First, it is no less than three kilometers long. Secondly, the bridge probably has more suicides than any other bridge in the world.

The authorities have talked about thousands of deaths over the years.

That’s why Chen used binoculars. If he sees a person who is thinking about jumping, he uses his electric scooter to talk to the thinking person around.

Chen is on the bridge almost every Saturday and Sunday. According to his accounts, he has saved almost 450 lives in less than 20 years. At the moment, he doesn’t know the exact number, as he counts those saved each year in November. Last November, the number was 438.

About every other week, Chen talks about the suicide candidate.

The last person to be rescued was a 16-year-old girl, for whom bad school performance had become a burden.

What exactly does Chen say to the grieving pedestrians on the bridge?