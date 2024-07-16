HS Gallup | The Sdp and the coalition are now exactly on par

HS gallup|The center’s support did not receive a boost from the change of chairman, but Rkp’s support improved instead.

The Coalition and Basic Finns got a little more support. Sdp's support, which reached record numbers in the spring, has thinned out. The support of the centre, the Greens and the Christian Democrats is on the decline. HS-Gallup's research material was collected from June 17 to July 12.

Coalition and Basic Finns have gained a little more support as the summer progresses. Sdp’s support, which reached record numbers in the spring, has instead thinned out a bit.

The changes are clear from the recent HS-gallup, which analyzes the parliamentary election support.

In addition to the Sdp, support also seems to be on the decline for the center, the Greens and the Christian Democrats. However, all the changes in the party support measurement are so small that they fit within the margin of error.

Among the small movements, the biggest change is the increase in support for the coalition by 0.8 percentage points from the June measurement.

28 percent could not or did not want to say which party they would vote for in the parliamentary elections or said they would not vote.

To the one published two months ago to the opinion poll in comparison, the parties’ support trends stand out a bit more clearly than compared to June.

In May, Sdp achieved its highest support reading in eight years: 22.7 percent. Now almost two percentage points have melted away.

The support of the coalition has increased from two months ago by 0.9 percentage points, and the support of basic Finns has weakened by 0.6 percentage points.

HS Gallup the research material was collected from 17 June to 12 July. Both Rkp and the center changed their chairmen just before the start of the research period. Rkp’s support now increased by 1.2 percentage points compared to May. On the other hand, the support of the center has weakened.

The biggest political topic of the early summer has been the so-called conversion law, which the parliament approved last Friday, i.e. the last day of the study period. The July support survey therefore does not tell the situation after the approval of the law.

The bill received the support of the majority of Finns even before approval. HS told last weekthat 63 percent of the people accept the violation of international human rights obligations.

The right to asylum can be limited by an exception law. The government justified its need with Russia’s pressure measures on the eastern border.

Bridge currently, 41 percent of the parties’ current supporters are very sure of their own position. Exactly half are quite sure of their position.

The research was done on behalf of Helsingin Sanomat by Verian (formerly Kantar Public). A total of 2,388 people were interviewed for the study. The survey’s margin of error is approximately 2.0 percentage points for the largest parties in its direction.