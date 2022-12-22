HS Gallup | The rise of basic Finns continues, the support of the center is at a record low

Basic Finns take Sdp on board. The support of the center fell to less than ten percent in the HS poll for the first time.

Coalition enters the parliamentary election year as the most popular party in Finland, according to Helsingin Sanomat’s recent party support survey.

23.5 percent of Finns would now vote for the coalition. Support decreased slightly from the previous month.

Second The prime minister’s party Sdp continues to be the most popular with its 19.1 percent support. Basic Finns is already quite close to Sdp in third place.

The support of basic Finns continued to grow and is now 17.9 percent. Back in July, the party’s support was less than 15 percent.

Sdp’s lead among basic Finns has shrunk from four percentage points in the summer to more than one percentage point.

“Basic Finns’ starting points for the elections are now better than four years ago. The party’s support is now double compared to the corresponding time before the previous parliamentary elections,” says the research director of Kantar Public, which carried out the survey. Sakari Nurmela.

Basic Finns besides, the greens also increased their support in a recent survey by about half a percentage point. The party would now get 9.8 percent of the votes.

The Center remained narrowly ahead of the Greens. The party’s support decreased by 0.2 percentage points and is now 9.9 percent.

“Since 1991, we have carried out 231 measurements. Now, for the first time, the support of the center is below ten percent,” says Nurmela.

Up in December in the published measurement the center’s support was even lower, exactly nine percent.

The Left AllianceRkp, Christian Democrats and Liike Nyti’s support readings were roughly the same as last month in the latest survey.

As in the previous months, the combined support of the governing parties is approximately 51 percent.

Most reliable from their own party position are the supporters of basic Finns. More than 40 percent of them were very sure of their position.

On the other hand, up to a third of the supporters of Basic Finns are people who, according to their story, did not vote in the June 2021 municipal elections or do not want to say what they did.

The basic Finns seem to have so-called sleeping voters behind them, Kantarin Nurmela estimates. To a lesser extent, the same phenomenon also applies to the Greens and Sdp, whose support can be supported by the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) personal favor.

According to Nurmela, non-established supporters always have a risk of whether they will vote in the elections.

“From the point of view of basic Finns, it happened in the municipal and regional elections that this group did not get off to a good enough start in the end. In the parliamentary elections, the Basic Finns have managed to make a ‘jytky’ three times,” says Nurmela.