HS-Gallup | The majority of Finns would target vaccinations to the worst epidemic areas

However, a large proportion of those in favor of changing vaccine distribution would not implement the change until risk groups have been vaccinated across the country.

Majority Finns believe that the regional epidemic situation should also be taken into account in the distribution of vaccines.

In practice, this would mean that vaccinations would be targeted more at the worst epidemic areas and less at areas with a better disease situation. Currently, the worst epidemic areas include Uusimaa and Southwest Finland.

The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS on behalf of Helsingin Sanomat.

38% of respondents would start regional emphasis as soon as possible. Instead, 36 percent would start it only after people at risk from across the country were first vaccinated.

22% are not in favor of targeting vaccine distribution according to the epidemic situation. 4% of respondents did not state their position.

The most possible change in vaccine distribution is supported in the metropolitan area and least in rural municipalities.

Of the supporters of different parties, the most unpleasant emphasis on vaccine distribution according to the epidemic situation is for supporters of basic Finns. Secondly, it is most opposed by supporters of the center.

The question was worded as follows:

“Should the distribution of coronavirus vaccines be changed so that vaccination takes into account not only the population but also the epidemic situation in different regions of Finland? This would mean that people in areas where the epidemic is spreading faster would be vaccinated faster than elsewhere. ”

Although the majority is in favor of taking the regional epidemic situation into account in vaccine distribution, there is a significant difference between whether the change would be implemented as soon as possible or only after vaccination of at-risk groups.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) estimates that people over the age of 70 have had access to the first vaccine by mid-April and representatives of other risk groups by mid-May.

CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta said on Monday to HSthat the decision on the regional allocation of individual vaccine batches should be taken quickly. In that case, the additional vaccines would reach the worst disease areas in 2-3 weeks, ie even before the risk groups in the whole country have been vaccinated.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) again said on Sunday the government agreed that vaccinations could be targeted at the worst epidemic areas after vaccination of at-risk groups.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and THL are preparing a proposal for a possible change in vaccine distribution for the government’s talks on Wednesday.

Reflection this is based on the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccination (KRAR) that a regional emphasis on vaccination could significantly reduce the need for hospitalization. Chairman of the group, Professor of Infectious Diseases Ville Peltolan according to, representatives of risk groups are also at the highest risk of becoming ill in the most difficult epidemic areas.

According to Peltola, it would be important to start regional targeting even before the risk groups have been fully vaccinated.

“We are already largely in a situation where most of the highest risk groups have been vaccinated. Now, I think, would be a good time to start targeting vaccine distribution to the worst epidemic areas. However, the goal is to vaccinate all people over the age of 16 by the end of June, meaning the time window is short. If regional emphasis were to be implemented in May, for example, its significance would be quite small, ”Peltola said estimates on Monday.