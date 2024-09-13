HS Gallup | The majority of Finns want their wines in grocery stores

HS gallup|The government launched an investigation into the breaking of Alko’s wine monopoly. 55 percent of Finns support the idea.

Majority Finns support the release of a maximum of 15% wines to grocery stores. The matter is clear from the opinion poll conducted by Helsingin Sanomat.

55 percent are in favor of bringing wines to grocery stores and 37 percent are against it. The rest have no opinion on the matter.

1,077 people were interviewed for the measurement. The margin of error of the study is three percentage points in each direction.

Among the supporters of the liberalization of wines, men are prominent and, when viewed by professional group, managers and senior officials. Right-wing people support change more often than left-wing people.

Fresh the result of the measurement differs from the one commissioned by the Institute of Health and Welfare THL at the beginning of the year in measurement. In that, 44 percent wanted wines in the grocery store. In the measurements commissioned by THL, support for wine liberalization has decreased in recent years.

The measurements of both Helsingin Sanomat and THL were carried out by Veria.

Director of Research at Verian Sakari Nurmela says that the difference can be explained by the changes in views that took place after January and the framing of the questions. THL’s survey asked where wines should be bought. HS’s survey asked whether it is worth allowing the sale of wines in grocery stores.

Government this week, launch an investigation into the dissolution of Alko’s wine monopoly.

The report is scheduled to be completed next March, i.e. a little before the government’s so-called mid-term party. The schedule has been set so that the reform can still be implemented during this government, if an agreement is reached.

Of the governing parties the Christian Democrats strongly oppose bringing wines to grocery stores. The emergence of an agreement is therefore unlikely.

Parliament this year approved the government’s proposal on the sale of alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation at a maximum of 8% in grocery stores.

The reform has also brought mild wines to grocery stores.

According to Alko the arrival of wines with a maximum of 8% in grocery stores has somewhat reduced wine sales in Alki.