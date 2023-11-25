HS Gallup | The majority of Finns want a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the answers are divided most strongly by the party position

From the ranks of the Left Alliance and the Greens, the demand for a permanent ceasefire was presented much more strongly than average. Supporters of the Christian Democrats and Basic Finns supported the ceasefire the least.

Finns the majority would demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, according to a poll conducted by Helsingin Sanomat. A total of 65 percent of the respondents thought so.

The respondents were asked: “What do you think of the following statement related to the situation in Israel and Gaza? Finland should demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to Israel’s military operations.”

35 percent answered that they completely agree. 30 percent of respondents somewhat agreed.

About one in five, or 19 percent, said they either somewhat or completely disagreed.

Political standing divided the answers strongly.

72 percent of respondents voting for the Left Alliance and 56 percent of those voting for the Greens demand a halt to Israel’s military operations and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, choosing the option “Totally agree”.

From the ranks of the Left Alliance and the Greens, the demand for a permanent ceasefire is therefore presented much stronger than average.

The corresponding number among the voters of the Coalition was 25 percent, among the voters of Basic Finns 20 percent.

The voter of the Christian Democrats most often ended up with the completely disagree option: 19 percent of them do not want a permanent ceasefire. Basic Finns’ voters ranked second in the completely disagree answers, with 17 percent choosing that option.

In the answers there were also differences according to gender and place of residence.

Slightly more women agreed with the statement than men. In the completely agree option, the difference was 11 percentage points: 41 percent of women thought so, 30 percent of men.

11 percent of men, three of women, completely disagreed with the need for a ceasefire.

In their answers, those living in the Helsinki and Uusimaa area were more likely to agree with the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities than respondents living elsewhere in Finland. 40 percent of the respondents living on the Helsinki-Uusimaa axis completely agreed with the statement presented.

The corresponding figure was 34 in Southern Finland, 33 in Western Finland and 32 in Northern and Eastern Finland.

Average several students and pensioners demanded a permanent ceasefire and a halt to Israel’s hostilities. Those respondents who described their profession as an employee were also in favor of a ceasefire more often than average.

On the contrary, entrepreneurs and senior civil servants thought the most about the issue: 16 percent of entrepreneurs and 10 percent of senior civil servants completely disagreed with the need for a ceasefire.

Divided by gross annual income, opinions were divided in two ways. The group with the highest incomes supported a ceasefire less often than average, while those with low and middle incomes supported it more often than average.