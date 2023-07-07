HS Gallup | The majority of Finns support toughening the punishments for violent crimes by young people

The government plans to intervene in youth and gang crime by, among other things, toughening the punishments. The majority of Finns say they support stiffening the punishments for violent crimes by young people.

Three out of four Finns say they support toughening the punishments for violent crimes by young people in order to prevent gang crime. This is clear from a recent survey commissioned by HS.

74 percent of the survey respondents said that the punishments should be tougher. 12 percent of Finns would not increase the penalties.

Toughening the penalties divides opinion according to the party position. Up to 97 percent of the supporters of basic Finns say they support tougher punishments.

The question divides especially the supporters of the left-wing coalition. 30 percent of the party’s supporters would make the punishments tougher, 34 percent would not, and 37 percent could not say whether the punishments should be toughened or not.

The survey primarily measures respondents’ attitudes towards crime, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Tatu Hyttinen from the University of Turku says.

According to the researcher, stiffening the punishments would probably get less support if the respondents were given more information about, for example, the causes of crime, the circumstances and factors involved.

Harder punishments do not necessarily lead to a reduction in crime, says Hyttinen.

“There are many types of crimes that are committed in an agitated state of mind. Then a person’s ability to assess the consequences of an action is quite weak,” says Hyttinen.

According to Hyttinen, a young person can act in a criminal situation under group pressure, in which case the action can easily escalate.

“Many people may not even know what punishment follows for what crime.”

For youth and gang crime absence is one Petteri Orpon (kok) on the goals of the new government.

Among other things, the government intends to make gang crime connections a basis for toughening the punishment, toughen the punishments for possession of illegal weapons and give the police more means to monitor members of criminal gangs.

Juvenile crime refers to crimes committed by people over the age of 15 and under 21, while gang crime refers to crime committed by groups of adults who are stigmatized in certain neighborhoods.

Government plans to toughen the penalties for possession of both bladed and firearms.

Carrying an object capable of harming another, such as a bladed weapon, in a public place or in a vehicle can currently be sentenced to fines or up to six months in prison.

The government has not yet said how much the scale will get tougher.

Possession of an unlicensed firearm in a public place or in a vehicle will, as a rule, be an aggravated firearm crime in the future.

At the same time, the minimum punishment for aggravated firearm crime will increase from the current four months’ imprisonment to at least two years’ imprisonment.

“Raising the sub-scale to a minimum of two years is a ridiculously high increase. As a rule, two years’ imprisonment is always sentenced unconditionally,” says Hyttinen.

My cabin according to the government should direct more resources to the prevention of youth and gang crime.

The government’s so-called soft measures include multi-professional support for young people, called anchor activities, and cooperation with the third sector.

“However, the amount of money set aside for them is quite small compared to what is likely to be spent on a tougher punishment practice,” says Hyttinen.

A prison day currently costs the state 233 euros per prisoner.

Fact This is how the research was done Kantar Public has carried out a study commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

The research material has been compiled in the Gallup Kanava internet panel from 16 to 22. June 2023.

The total number of interviews was 1,050. The research sample was formed by multi-stage stratified sampling.

The group of participants in the study represents the population of our country over the age of 18, excluding those living in the province of Åland.

The margin of error of the research results at the level of the entire material is at its largest about 3.0 percentage points in each direction.

