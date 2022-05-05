HS-Gallup | The majority of Finns support the perimeter limit for cycling and electric kickboarding: “One of the reasons may be the insecurity experienced by pedestrians”

The traffic medicine expert was surprised by the results of HS-Gallup.

The greater part Finns are in favor of setting a limit of a thousand for cyclists and especially for users of electric kickboards. This is evident from a recent opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

According to HS-Gallup, 63 per cent of Finns support the per-mile limit for cyclists. For electric kickboard users, the per mille limit would be set by 86 percent of the population.

Professor Emeritus of Transport Medicine Timo Tervo considers the percentages of support for the per mille limit to be surprisingly high.

“Support is greater than expected and a positive thing in itself. I believe that people have started to think more about the need for perms limits when the issue has been featured in the media, ”Tervo says.

He speculates that one of the reasons for supporting the perimeter limits may be the insecurity experienced by pedestrians in traffic.

Promillary limits support varies between age groups and, to some extent, even between supporters of different parties.

The older a person is, the more likely it is to set a perimeter limit for cyclists. The situation is somewhat the same for electric kickboards.

Of those aged 70 and over, 77 per cent are in favor of cycling, but 51 per cent of those aged 30 and under are in favor.

Among the supporters of the largest parties, Basic Finns are the most critical of setting the per mille limits.

While 60-68 per cent of the supporters of the Coalition Party, the SDP, the Center Party, the Greens and the Left Alliance support the cycling limit, 47 per cent of the supporters of basic Finns do so.

As for the electric kickboard, the differences between the supporters of the different parties are slightly smaller than this.

Question the per mille limit for cycling and the use of electric kickboards is now topical.

According to the Government’s recent road safety strategy, the effects of possible intermodal limits are due to begin to be investigated this year. The Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Justice are responsible for the investigation.

“The promo limit would send a clear message that the use of alcohol in cycling or micro-exercise [sähköpotkulaudan käytössä] is not acceptable. In addition, a clear perimeter limit would facilitate control, ”the road safety strategy states.

According to the strategy, limit values ​​would reduce road deaths and injuries.

However, it has not yet been decided whether the limit values ​​will actually be used, says the head of the security unit of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Maija Ahokas.

According to Ahokka, it is unlikely that the possible reform of the per mille limit will be implemented in time Sanna Marinin (sd) during government. The next parliamentary elections will be held next April.

In the HS poll It was also found out what Finns think would be the most suitable limit for cycling and the use of an electric kickboard.

The survey offered alternatives of 0.5 per mille, 1.0 per mille and a limit of 1.5 per mille or higher.

The same support limit for both modes of transport was the same as for car transport, ie 0.5.

According to HS-Gallup, a minority of Finns have cycled or used electric kickboards in a public place while intoxicated.

About 30 percent of the population admitted doing so on a bike and five percent on an electric kickboard.

36 per cent of men said they had been intoxicated while 22 per cent of women had done so. There was no similar difference for the electric kickboard.

Nowadays while intoxicated, cycling or the use of an electric kickboard is not directly prohibited and is not subject to a per mille limit.

However, a bicycle and an electric kickboard can be guilty of drunken driving in a non-motorized vehicle. To condemn it presupposes that the intoxicated mover poses a danger by his actions.

Only a few get drunk on cycling or electric kicking ajelusta punishment. Police have reported about 30 to 50 drunk driving in a non-motorized vehicle each year.

In Helsinki, the police have suspected that drunk drivers, among others, have collided with a pedestrian, a car and another drunk driver. A situation in which an intoxicated cyclist fell in front of a cavalry police has also been recorded as a case of drunken traffic.

If a drunk driver manages to drive without endangering others, it is not a matter of lawlessness today. Even if necessary, the police can, for example, instruct the cyclist to ride his bike to avoid dangerous situations.