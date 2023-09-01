HS Gallup | The majority of Finns consider fur farming to be unethical, almost half would forbid it

Fur farming is considered unethical and a significantly larger proportion of women than men support its ban. The support for denial is greater, the younger the person in question.

Majority Finns do not consider fur farming to be an ethically acceptable activity and almost half would be ready to ban it, according to a survey commissioned by HS.

A good quarter of Finns consider fur farming to be ethically acceptable, and a third think that it should not be banned.

Fur production was in favor of a ban now slightly more than about two years ago, when HS asked about it last time. At that time, 45 percent of Finns were ready to ban fur production.

The fur industry has run into difficulties when bird flu has spread on Finnish fur farms in the summer. Tens of thousands of fur animals have been ordered to be killed.

The fear is that minks could be infected with influenza from humans and birds at the same time, in which case influenza viruses could combine in minks. In this way, a new pandemic virus may arise, which easily infects people and to which humanity has no learned immunity.

Attitude to the fur farm varies considerably according to age and gender, HS’s survey reveals.

It is considered unethical and a significantly larger number of women than men support its prohibition. The support for banning fur breeding is greater the younger the person involved.

Among the Greens and left-wing allies, almost everyone considers the fur farm unethical and hopes to ban it. The vast majority of social democrats think the same.

On the other hand, about half of the supporters of basic Finns, the coalition and the center are of the opinion that fur production should not be banned.

Fur industry is also in financial difficulties and its profitability is weak. Finland’s two largest banking groups, OP and Nordea, practically no longer admit financing for a new fur farm business.

According to HS’s survey, more than half of Finns, 52 percent, were of the opinion that those who make a living from fur farming should be encouraged to change professions by supporting them with public funds. 30 percent think this should not be done.

HS’s survey also asked how worried Finns are about bird flu. 41 percent were a lot or somewhat worried about it, not very much or hardly at all 57 percent.

