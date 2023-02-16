The support of the coalition decreased, the basic Finns and Sdp increased. The top three are now within about two percentage points of each other.

The coalition the lead for basic Finns and Sdp is dwindling as the spring parliamentary elections approach. In a recent survey by Helsingin Sanomat, the three largest parties are now within about two percentage points of each other.

The coalition lost its support, but continues as the most popular party with 21.3 percent support. Basic Finns increased their support to 20 percent and Sdp to 19.2 percent.

The order of the top three differs slightly in Helsingin Sanomat’s measurement Mightily from the measurement published two weeks ago. In that, the Sdp was ahead of the basic Finns.

Basic Finns support has last exceeded the 20 percent mark in a Helsingin Sanomat survey in May 2021.

After that, the party leader Jussi Halla-aho said that he would give up his position, and the support of basic Finns began to decline. Even last summer, the party’s support was less than 15 percent, but it has since increased Riikka Purran clearly in charge.

The support of the coalition, on the other hand, peaked at more than 24 percent, but has now returned to the numbers before the start of the Russian invasion.

The coalition’s lead over the next most popular party has shrunk in two months from more than four percentage points to more than one percentage point.

The top three behind, no major changes occurred in the recent measurement. The support for the fourth most popular city center fell slightly again to new lows, i.e. 9.6 percent.

9.4 percent of the voters would now vote for the Greens and 8 percent for the left-wing coalition.

The tightening of the competition of the top three in the final stretch is a familiar phenomenon from previous elections as well.

In the March 2019 survey, the Sdp’s lead over the coalition was three percentage points and over the Basic Finns by no less than ten percentage points. In the elections held in April, the top three ended up within less than one percentage point of each other.

Background materials Based on this, it seems that Perussuomaliket has absorbed at least some support from the coalition and the center.

Sdp, on the other hand, seems to have received at least some support from the Greens and the Left Alliance.

Parliamentary elections will be held on the second day of April. Early voting in Finland is from the 22nd to the 28th. March.

Fact This is how the research was done Kantar Public carried out the study on behalf of Helsingin Sanomat.

The research material was collected from 16 January 2023 to 10 February 2023. For the research, 2,412 people were interviewed by phone.

The sample represents Finland’s 18–79-year-old population, excluding those living in the province of Åland. The sample was formed by multi-stage stratified sampling.

The margin of error is about 2.1 percentage points for the largest parties in their direction.

The proportion of those who could not or did not want to say which party they would vote for in the parliamentary elections or said they would not go to vote was 32 percent. See also Hockey The lion's success tube is unique: "There are no two words that Jukka is the best coach in Finland"

Read more: Here you can find HS’s election machine, answer and find your candidate