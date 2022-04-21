HS-Gallup | The Coalition snatched a clear distinction from other parties: “Exciting to see where it goes”

Social Democrats have also raised slightly its support in.

Coalition has risen markedly Finland’s most popular party.

According to an opinion poll conducted by Kantar TNS on behalf of Helsingin Sanomat, 24.1 per cent of Finns would vote for the Coalition Party if the parliamentary elections were held now.

Support for the Coalition Party has risen a month after the publication of the HS Gallup poll of 1.6 percentage points. Since the spring of 1991, the Coalition’s popularity has been only three times as high as it is now.

HS-Gallup according to the second most popular party is the SDP, which has 19.5 per cent support. The popularity of the Prime Minister’s Party has risen by 0.6 percentage points per month.

The SDP’s current support is now almost two percentage points higher than its share of the vote in the previous parliamentary elections.

According to HS-Gallup, the support of basic Finns is 14.2 per cent, the center 12.4 per cent, the Greens 9.0 per cent and the Left Alliance 8.1 per cent.

Of the smaller parties, the RKP would receive 4.5 per cent, the Christian Democrats 3.8 per cent and the Movement Now 2.6 per cent, and the others in the group would have a 2.0 per cent vote.

Coalition Party support was still eight percentage points lower a year ago than it is now. Recently, the war in Ukraine and NATO membership in particular seem to have condensed the party’s ranks.

“Rise Coalition is higher than normal single change. The exciting to see how far it goes, “says Kantar TNS Research Director Sakari Nurmela.

Nurmela estimates that the increase in the Coalition Party’s support has been influenced by the party’s clearly positive NATO position.

“It makes sense. However, the Coalition Party has had a clear position on that, and there is little else to be said here, ”he says.

According to Nurmela, it seems that the Coalition Party has benefited from the fact that the formation of the NATO position in the center and in basic Finns has taken longer. Their supporters seem to have moved to the Coalition Party, which is now also reflected in a decline in support for the center and basic Finns.

Nurmela says that we are living in a very exceptional time now, because security policy is influencing and talking so much.

He recalls that until a month ago, there were not many signs that the NATO debate had affected party support. That has changed in a month.

“It is not for a long time been in such a situation in this country. Certainly many people are surfing even embarrassed that what should properly think. This has not been very easy for those decision-makers either, who are not experts in security, because things have progressed so responding promptly momentum. “

The Greens support has swung lower than ever during this term. However, Nurmela does not believe that NATO support has affected the supporters of the Greens.

“Green is a clear majority of supporters of NATO membership. Their support impairment is associated with other types of reasons, “he says.

“Probably it is related to the government accountable in one way or another. related to climate change mitigation objectives they were tough. The Board of Directors of Liability reality may have been a disappointment to some. “

Nurmela is also interested in the situation in the Left Alliance, which he said has remained “at a reasonable level”.

About a third of the party’s supporters support joining NATO, a third oppose it and a third have not yet formed a position.

“There has not yet been any sign of the impact of the NATO debate in support of the Left Alliance.”

The current government support for forming political parties is now 53.4 per cent. A month ago it was 54.2 per cent.