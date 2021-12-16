HS-Gallup | The Coalition Party continues as the largest party, the support of basic Finns fell by half a percentage point

The order of the three largest parties has stabilized since last summer’s municipal elections.

Coalition is still Finland’s most popular party, according to a recent HS poll.

According to a survey conducted in late November and early December, the most popular parties are the Coalition Party, the SDP and the Perussuomalainen. They are followed by the Center, the Greens and the Left Alliance.

Opposition party the Coalition Party’s support was 21.4 per cent. The party’s support has risen five percentage points since last spring.

Of the three major parties, there was only a small increase in support for the Coalition Party. Support for the SDP and basic Finns was declining slightly. All changes fit within the query error margin.

The Coalition Party became the most popular last summer. At that time, it overtook the SDP and the Basic Finns. The change that took place in the summer is likely to reflect the results of the municipal elections.

“In many cases, elections are a moment that allows for change. The result was excellent for the Coalition Party, and it still has a good feeling, ”says Kantar TNS’s research director who conducted the survey. Sakari Nurmela.

Second the support of the most popular, the prime minister’s party, the sdp, was 19.3 per cent. The party’s support in the HS poll has been around 19 per cent since last spring.

In this measurement, it decreased slightly, by 0.1 percentage points.

The uproar that began around Independence Day, Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) in the evening despite Korona exposure hit the very final stage of HS-Gallup’s data collection. The material was collected from 16 November to 10 December.

Nurmela believes that the discussion about Marin’s leisure time may affect the SDP’s support. According to him, it would not be so much a matter of individual news as it is of repeated news coverage that may affect some voters.

“It scares some but it can also inspire others. I don’t have numbers for this, though boomers I can’t believe revenge. “

According to a recent survey by MTV two-thirds of Finns considered Marin’s evening a serious mistake.

Another the support of basic Finns in the large opposition party was 17.5 per cent. That is about four percentage points less support than last spring, for example. From the previous measurement, it decreased by half a percentage point.

Of the medium-sized parties, support for the center is 11.9 per cent, for the Greens 9.8 per cent and for the Left Alliance 8.0 per cent. Of all the parties, support for the Greens had fallen the most, by 0.7 percentage points.

Of the small parties, the RKP supported 4.5 per cent, the Christian Democrats 3.3 per cent, the Movement Nytin 2.3 per cent and the rest of the group 2.0 per cent.

The total support of Sanna Marini’s government parties was 53.5 percent. The corresponding figure was 53.7 per cent in November and 53.3 per cent in October.

Regional elections the potential impact on party support is still a mystery.

According to Nurmela, it seems that the interest in regional elections is not even in the category of municipal elections. In the summer municipal elections, the turnout was exceptionally poor.

“On the other hand, this is the first election. You can’t know that, even if people get excited. If we start talking about things that seem really important and close to people, it can still change the situation. ”