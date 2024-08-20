HS Gallup | The center, which has changed its leadership, is on the rise, with support at its highest level in more than two years

HS gallup|Sdp continues to be the most popular party in Finland according to a recent poll. Gallup’s significant riser is the center, whose support is at its highest in more than two years.

Three the support of the largest party has remained almost unchanged, according to a recent poll by Helsingin Sanomat. Gallup’s significant riser is the center, which has changed its chairman.

The former defense minister Antti Kaikkonen The support of the party led by The center’s support is now at its highest in more than two years.

At the same time, the support of the coalition and basic Finns, which are influential in the government, has decreased by a total of 1.2 percentage points.

Support measurement based on this, Sdp continues to be the largest party in the country.

The support of the two largest government parties, the coalition and the Basic Finns, has slightly decreased compared to the measurement a month ago.

If the parliamentary elections were held now, Sdp would get 20.9 percent of the vote and the support of the coalition would be 20.2 percent. The support of basic Finns was now at 15 percent, while back in February almost 20 percent of those who answered said they would vote for them.

Center based on the measurement, is the fourth largest of the parties in Finland. Last weekend, the new chairman of the center Kaikkonen announced In an interview with HS, that in the future the party will push the issue of wage earners even more.

In fifth place is Vasemmistoliitto with 10.1 percent support, and in sixth place is the Greens, which has managed to stop its decline in support. Eight percent of respondents would now vote for the Greens.

The combined support of the governing parties is currently 43.7 percent. In July, the corresponding figure was 44.8 and in June 43.7 percent.