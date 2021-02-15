HS-Gallup | The Bank of Finland’s Rehn receives the most mentions in HS’s presidential poll, also popular with Prime Minister Marin

HS asked who would be a good candidate for president after Sauli Niinistö. Foreign Minister Haavisto was clearly mentioned less often than Rehn and Marin.

Bank of Finland director general Olli Rehn (center) gets the most mentions when Finns are asked to make good choices for president in the 2024 elections.

The next most often appointed is the current prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), appears from a recent HS poll.

In the survey this time, like the traditional presidential gallop, no one was asked who the Finns would vote for in the election. Instead, it was asked which individuals would be good choices for president under the current president Sauli Niinistö at the end of the period.

Respondents were allowed to name as many names as they wanted. They were not presented with a ready-made list to choose from.

Of those who shared their views, 19 per cent named Rehn, 13 per cent Marin, 7 per cent nominated by the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston and five per cent of the Finnish chairman Jussi Halla-ahon.

Four percent were appointed by the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Central), Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) and MEP Eero Heinäluoman (sd).

Other names were mentioned less frequently. This included, among others, the EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd), former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb (Kok), former Prime Minister Esko Aho (center), long-term central influencer Paavo Väyrynen, President of the Left Alliance Li Andersson and Sitra’s General Counsel, former Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen (kok).

A wide range of other well-known actors in the policy also received individual mentions.

Research research director of Kantar TNS Sakari Nurmela points out, among other things, that almost all of the results were either active politicians or people known specifically for their political careers.

Thus, a black horse from outside politics was not revealed, at least in this survey.

It was also noteworthy in the survey that, when no ready-made list of answer options was presented, a total of 51% of respondents did not know or did not want to express their opinion on the matter at all.

“You will notice that there is still time for the next election,” Nurmela says.

In the results attention is also drawn, for example, to the fact that the proportion of those who spontaneously mentioned Rehn’s name was more than double compared to, for example, Pekka Haavisto, who has long been considered a strong candidate for president after Niinistö.

“Until recently, the mentions Haavisto could have received were more numerous,” says Nurmela.

The background may be an investigation into Haavisto’s official activities, which provoked a lot of discussion towards the end of the year.

The Parliamentary Constitution Committee consideredthat Haavisto had breached his duty in a case involving the Al-Hol camp, but not in such a way that the raised threshold for ministerial prosecution would be exceeded. He gained the confidence of Parliament.

Nurmela points out that already in December in the published HS poll it appeared that the assessments received by Haavisto of his work as Foreign Minister had weakened. Haaviston estimates that only about one-fifth of the respondents were successful, compared to another third in the summer.

Regarding Rehn, Nurmela states that his name has also appeared in similar surveys conducted by others. As for Sanna Marini, the confidence she has instilled in her role as Prime Minister is clearly reflected in the survey that has now been conducted.

Answers naturally differed according to party background.

Olli Rehn gets support from downtown supporters, more than every second of whom mentioned his name spontaneously.

Rehn was also considered a good option among those in favor of the Coalition Party. His name was mentioned by more than Jan Vapaavuori, who had the most mention of the party’s own names.

For supporters of the Greens, Foreign Minister Haavisto is still the number one choice, but more supporters of the Left Alliance mentioned Prime Minister Marin than Haavisto.

Marin did not receive as much support from his own people as Olli Rehn from the city center. Even a clearly smaller proportion of basic Finns mentioned Jussi Halla-aho than Olli Rehn, of the central Finns.