HS-Gallup | Support for NATO membership is growing: 65 per cent want Finland to join

Compared to the previous survey, support has increased, especially among women and young people.

NATO membership support increased in a recent opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat. 65 per cent of Finns support Finland’s accession to the military alliance. 13% oppose membership and 22% have not yet taken a stand.

The research material was collected in an internet panel during the previous six days.

Support for NATO accession is now at its highest in the measurement history of Helsingin Sanomat. In a previous survey commissioned by HS in early April, 59 per cent supported Finland’s NATO membership and 17 per cent opposed it.

Fresh the proportion of women in favor of membership in the survey has increased. 59 per cent of women would like Finland to join NATO, compared to 50 per cent in the previous survey.

More than 70% of men still support joining NATO.

Support for NATO membership is still highest in the oldest age groups and lowest in the youngest age groups. Still, more than half of those up to the age of 30 are already in favor of joining a military alliance.

NATO support is highest among Coalition voters. 86% of them support membership and 5% oppose it. A clear majority of Social Democrats, Greens, Central and Basic Finns also support applying for NATO.

Only less than half of Left Alliance voters are in favor of an alliance. Even in the Left Alliance, there are still more supporters of the membership than opponents. 41 percent of party voters support the alliance and 28 percent oppose it.