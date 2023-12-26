HS Gallup | Stubb in a fine lead, Halla-aho took third

Jutta Urpilainen's support has started to decline.

The coalition presidential candidate Alexander Stubb (kok) is the most popular presidential candidate in HS's December support survey.

He leads by a couple of percentage points over the candidate of the electoral association Pekka Haavisto (green).

24 percent of those who participated in the survey would vote for Stubb if the presidential elections were held now. Pekka Haavisto's support is 22 percent.

Stubb's situation has remained more or less unchanged since the November measurement. Haavisto's support has increased by two percentage points.

Haavisto has gained more supporters from Sdp voters. 38 percent of Sdp voters would vote for Haavisto. In November, the number was 29 percent.

The research material was compiled by Veria on 20–21 December 2023.

Alexander Stubb would beat all six of his opponents in the second round.

The tightest would be against Pekka Haavisto. Stubb would get 55 percent and Haavisto 43 percent. The situation was more or less the same in November.

The endorsements of the presidential candidates have changed little since November anyway.

Basic Finns' presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho (ps) has risen to third in popularity. He would now be voted for by 13 percent of those who took part in the survey, which is three percentage points more than in November.

The survey shows that Basic Finnish voters have become more active than before. 69 percent of those who support Basic Finns would vote for Halla-aho, compared to 54 percent in November.

Halla-aho was clearly passed by the candidate of the voters' association and the centre Olli from Rehn (mid), whose 10 percent in November changed to nine percent.

Research one of the most expected results concerns the Sdp candidate Talk about Urpilaiwho officially registered as a presidential candidate only at the beginning of December.

At that time, it was expected in the Sdp ranks that Urpilainen's popularity would rise. The opposite has happened. Seven percent of those who participated in the survey supported Urpila in November, but only five percent in December.

Above all, Sdp voters have left his ranks.

Candidate of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson (left) has remained in the seven percent range.

Candidate of the Association of Voters Mika Aaltolan popularity continues to decline. It has halved since October. Now only four percent support him, which is only slightly more than the candidate of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayahin (2 percent) and Liike Nyt's candidate Harry Harkimon (1 percent) endorsement.

The majority (89 percent) think that they will probably vote for the candidate they have chosen in the first round of the presidential election.

The margin of error of the research results at the level of the entire material is at its largest about 2.6 percentage points in each direction.

Support figures change slightly when support was asked from those who definitely intend to vote in the next presidential election.

In this group, Stubb received 27%, Haavisto 23%, Halla-aho 14% and Rehn 10%.

The popularity of the others is less than ten percent.

On another in the round, a clearly larger proportion of men would vote for Stubb, and women for Haavisto. However, every third man would vote for Haavisto and more than two out of five women would vote for Stubb.

The more wealthy the person, the more likely he or she would vote for Stubb.

However, 38 percent of the lowest earners would support Stubb in the second round of the election. Correspondingly, more than every third highest earner would end up in Haavisto.

In the second round, Haavisto would collect votes from the Social Democrats, Greens and left-wing allies. Stubb, on the other hand, would get the majority of the votes of the coalition members, basic Finns and centrists.

In the second round, 69 percent of those who participated in the survey say they will definitely vote.

The voter turnout in the second round drops the most among basic Finns if Stubb and Haavisto are facing each other. Only 55 percent of basic Finns say they will definitely vote in the second round in this case.

Research according to 73 percent definitely intend to vote in the upcoming presidential election in the first round. 19 percent would probably vote.

In the previous presidential elections, the turnout in the first round was around 67 percent. According to this, voting activity might be on the rise.