HS-Gallup | SDP support weakened to less than 20% for the first time during the Korona period – capital from Sanna Marini’s fresh face is beginning to be eaten, says researcher

Municipal elections were to be held over the weekend, but now the final rush of the parties is just beginning. What does a recent poll say about the setups at the start of the election campaign?

Opposition party Basic Finns have increased their support for the Prime Minister’s Party SDP, says HS-Gallup in April.

With 21.6 per cent support, Basic Finns are still the most popular party, as in the previous three polls. The party’s support has changed little from the previous measurement.

Support for the second most popular party, the SDP, has fallen by 0.8 percentage points to 19.7 per cent.

Its support is now below 20% for the first time since March last year, when the coronavirus crisis really began to shake Finland.

The contraction in Sdp support is the largest single change in measurement. That, too, still fits into the research margin of error, which is about 2.1 percentage points for the largest parties in its direction.

April Gallup comes at a time when some citizens would have already voted in advance in municipal elections if the election had not been postponed. They were originally scheduled to take place next Sunday, April 18, but were postponed to June 13 due to the corona situation.

Now the parties are just starting to finalize their campaigns and the recruitment of candidates is still ongoing.

What do the municipal election settings look like in the light of HS-Gallup?

It is not possible to draw parallels to the municipal election support from the HS poll, as the HS survey inquires about parliamentary election support. Still, Gallup gives clues about the broad lines of party support and political sentiment.

One clear line is probably that the situation seems favorable for basic Finns. The party’s support has remained above 21 per cent throughout the early part of the year in the HS poll.

Support is more than four percentage points higher than in the last parliamentary elections and almost 13 percentage points higher than in the last municipal elections in 2017. In addition, the number of voters in basic Finns who are confident in their party choice, for example, is high compared to most other parties.

Basic Finns suffered a bit in the polls as policy focused on treating the coronavirus last spring and citizens gave strong support to the government. Now, with the policy agenda somewhat normalized, its support is stronger again.

In terms of municipal elections, the Basic Finns have tried in public to make the municipal election a vote on the continuation of the government instead of the party focusing on talking about municipal policy.

Director of the Center for Parliamentary Research, University of Turku Markku Jokisipilä says that this approach can serve basic Finns.

Markku Jokisipilä.­

“As far as such framing from basic Finns is possible […] so yes it may create more support potential. “

He estimates that the uncertainty regarding basic Finns in the municipal elections is primarily related to the extent to which it is able to realize its current large numbers of supporters in municipalities, where it is a party clearly smaller than its poll support.

In addition to the nomination of candidates, one decisive factor may be the nature of the turnout. The party has attracted supporters not only from other parties but also from the sleeping crowd, and this getting the crowd to the polls is important to it.

For the time being, one can only guess to what extent the postponement of election day to June will affect turnout. The corona situation could have vaccinated turnout if the election had been held in April. On the other hand, for example, the fact that voting day hits the holiday season can curb some people’s desire to vote.

“ “That capital is starting to be eaten out of the fresh face and the rather widespread satisfaction with the government’s crown action.”

Second the big line is that the sdp, in Gallup’s light, can no longer rely on the coronavirus and the prime minister Sanna Marinin personal popularity hold its support in hard numbers.

“You can see that the capital is starting to be eaten, which is the result of a fresh face and the rather widespread satisfaction with the government’s corona actions,” says Jokisipilä.

In addition, the opposition has criticized the government’s actions more actively than at the beginning of the corona crisis, which is also likely to be reflected in support figures.

Jokisipilä points out that the visible failure for Marin and the government was the law on restrictions on movement, which had to be withdrawn from parliament. The law was much personified by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) on the steps of the Estates House on the evening of March 31.­

Marin’s personal popularity has had an impact on the SDP’s support. He is still an exceptionally respected politician, but supportive has now deteriorated in recent HS polls, for example.

HS-Gallup research director of Kantar TNS Sakari Nurmela notes that changes can also be seen in the dynamics between the Red Green parties.

Before Marin became prime minister, the SDP leaked some support for the Greens and the Left Alliance. During the Marin period, the party has received support from these parties.

“My speculation is that this may not be as much coming true now. That would mean that the Left Alliance is now getting a little better support. ”

As far as municipal elections are concerned, the SDP, like other parties, has a lot of importance, for example, how well the party gets to take advantage of the extended period of candidate acquisition after the municipal elections.

Coalition is still the third largest party in the HS poll with 16.2 percent support. The figure is more than four percentage points lower than in the last municipal election, where the Coalition Party was the largest party. It is also slightly lower than in the previous parliamentary elections.

In terms of municipal elections, the situation is still not necessarily as weak as the figures suggest, Nurmela estimates. You see, the Coalition members have traditionally been very conscientious voters.

Nurmela calculates that if the Coalition Party were to get all those who now say they would vote for the party in the parliamentary elections – where the number of voters is usually higher – their party support in the municipal elections could be about 19 per cent.

That, too, would still be a weaker figure than just under 21 per cent in the last municipal elections.

Member of Parliament Juhana Vartiainen (Coalition Party) registered as the Coalition Party’s candidate for the Helsinki Mayor’s Competition after Kirsi Piha had unexpectedly withdrawn from the candidacy in the very last meters.­

When considering municipal election settings, the number of candidates in the parties is at least as interesting as opinion polls. The success of the candidate acquisition also has a major impact on the election result. Due to the postponement of municipal elections, parties now have more time to nominate candidates. The nomination will end on May 4 instead of March 9.

So far, it is difficult to say to what extent this will affect the chances of different parties on election day.

This week’s round of calls to the party secretaries of the parliamentary parties says that the number of candidates has changed moderately in most parties since March, and not everyone has accurate figures. On this basis, therefore, it is not worthwhile to draw major conclusions about the change in layouts.

When the nomination ended with the original according to the municipal election schedule, the largest number of candidates had gathered, as in the last election, the center. However, it was clearly behind the figures of the last election. The same situation was with the SDP, which had only the fourth largest number of candidates.

The Coalition Party had almost reached the candidate readings of the last election. Basic Finns already had significantly more candidates than in the last election, but it has not yet reached its target.

In addition to basic Finns, the Greens were the only party that had exceeded the number of candidates in the last municipal elections. In this respect, its starting position for the elections is favorable, although support for Gallup is now slightly lower than in both the last parliamentary elections and the municipal elections.

Center reached by far the largest number of candidates in the last municipal elections, with almost 7,500 candidates, by far the largest municipal party in terms of council seats. It is now in power in a large number of Finnish municipalities, and it has a lot at stake in the elections.

Recent HS Gallup figures don’t bring much light to downtown election spring. The support of 11.4 per cent is far from the support of 17.5 per cent in the last municipal elections and also from the reading of 13.8 per cent in the last parliamentary elections.

There is still room for maneuver in the candidate’s procurement, even if it wants to win the election.