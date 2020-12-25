HS-Gallup | Prime Minister Marin’s support is still top notch, but Foreign Minister Haavisto’s popularity is weaker than ever

According to a recent HS-Gallup, the people still appreciate the work of the government, although the summer highs have come down.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government still enjoys quite solid popularity when measured by estimates of the success of the government in its work. Admittedly, the appreciation of the actions of the current government has melted briskly from the peak figures of the early summer, which were fueled by the battle against the coronavirus epidemic, which united the people and parties and produced results.

Among the government’s key ministers, Marin’s work is still widely appreciated, but the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston The value of (green) actions is lower than ever. Also the President of the Greens, the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalon the evaluation of the work is on the rise.

According to a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat in early December at the research institute Kantar TNS, a majority, or 57 per cent, of Finns estimate that the current government has succeeded in its duties at least fairly well. In June, the corresponding proportion was as high as 71 percent.

The work of the government was now praised by less than ten per cent, compared with 17 per cent in the summer.

The Greens, Demarites and Left Allies are the most satisfied with the government.

Summer the survey coincided with the time when the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic began to subside. As a result, the country’s government fell, and otherwise the popularity of decision-makers in the midst of common crises tends to rise.

Although the interest rate crisis has still not been overcome, other issues, such as economic policy and the country’s indebtedness, as well as the EU’s major recovery package, also began to rise in the political debate in the autumn.

The debate on the repatriation of Finns from the al-Hol refugee camp, which began last year, intensified in Parliament in December, when Haavisto’s activities were evaluated in the Constitution Committee.

When you compare the now declining government success rate with previous similar measurements made since the autumn of 2011, it is still quite hard and clearly the second best in the series.

In bronze, the third highest is in May 2012 Jyrki Katainen (Kok) Board’s assessment of the success of the work. At that time, 38 per cent of Finns gave it a good rating. There is a significant difference of 24 percentage points to Marin’s government.

In a recent survey, a quarter of respondents were neutral about the success of the current government. In their view, the government has not succeeded either well or badly. The negative stance now rose by 15 per cent, compared with less than ten per cent in the summer.

Prime minister Feedback on Sanna Marini’s work has remained exceptionally positive. Very or fairly well he says he succeeded now at 70 per cent, up from 80 per cent in the summer.

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö the success rate is even higher for Marinia, at 88 per cent, although a year ago it was at most as high as 91 per cent.

Both the Marin government and himself receive the highest marks from his own, the Greens and the supporters of the Left Alliance.

Every second of the opposition party’s supporters of the Coalition Party at least considers the work of the Marin government to be quite good, and an even greater part praises the work of the Prime Minister.

In contrast, the opposition party, only 23 per cent of supporters of basic Finns, believe that the government has worked well, although Marini gives the same rating to 40 per cent.

Prime Minister in addition, the people were also asked after the success of six other key ministers.

Among them in the summer Katri Kulmunin appointed Minister of Finance to replace him Matti Vanhanen (Central) took the silver spot before the third-placed Minister of Education Li Anderssonia (vas).

Every second evaluates Vanhanen’s success as a minister. By the time of the previous measurement, he had just started as a minister, when the success rate was even much more modest, at 25.

Haaviston, who remains in the jumbo position, estimates that only about one-fifth were successful, while in the summer the corresponding share was still one-third and in the autumn of 2019 almost half of the respondents.

Party chairman Maria Ohisalo now received praise for her work as interior minister from 29 per cent, up from 41 per cent in the summer.

Politics investigator Johanna Vuorelma considers that the Greens’ “agenda” is now very weak: “Even at the current level of support, the Greens should be able to have a greater say in what is being said in politics.”

Partly due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Greens ’own topics, such as climate change, have been left behind.

According to Vuorelma, the communication line of the Greens is now unclear and partly contradictory when Ville Niinistö From the storytelling communication built during the presidency, Maria Ohisalo’s things and contents above have been moved to the style of presidential communication. Elsewhere in the party, emotional storytelling continues.

“Haavistok also usually represents the party’s line of business communication, but now in his blog he succumbed to emotional and factual speech when he justified his own actions, which does not seem credible,” Vuorelma says.

According to Vuorelma, Haavisto’s blog showed that the Greens cannot admit their mistakes or cracks in their “we are on the good side” idea.

According to Vuorelma, the chairman of the party has been very quiet, which indicates a gap in the party’s communications.

HS: n in the poll, Haavisto got the majority behind him only from his own and, in addition to Ohisalo, also from the supporters of the Left Alliance. Instead, cross-party recognition was garnered by Vanhanen Marin, for example, by the opposition party from the majority of the Coalition Party.

Marin also has the highest success rate of supporters from her own party at 95. Even 94 percent of supporters of the Greens believe she is doing well.

It is 85 in Andersson, 75 in Vanhana, 62 in Ohisalo and 56 in Haavisto. Annika Saarikko, who returned from parental leave as Minister of Science and Culture in August. In September, he was elected chairman of the center.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) The success of their own among the measurement does not directly tell, because only the largest parties are involved. More than half of the supporters of the Left Alliance and the Greens consider his work a success.