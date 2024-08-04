HS Gallup | One group stands out when asked if nature conservation has gone too far

Nature conservation divides people the most along the left-right axis. According to the environmental philosopher, an interesting change has taken place in it.

“It will come reminds me of the fairy tale of the fools, where they cut a piece of the blanket, which they sew to the other end as an extension of the blanket. Let’s protect this small plant with millions and at the same time plan a natural forest in Stansvik”, environmental philosopher Leena Vilkka comments on Helsinki’s environmental policy in the wake of the Haltiala primeval forest.