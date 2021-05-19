HS-Gallup | National politics also influence municipal election voting decisions, with about a third of home politics being the most important.

Politics at the national and municipal levels are for many equally strong factors behind the voting decision, the poll says. However, the majority consider municipal policy more important than national policy.

Mixed local and national policy issues are important when citizens choose which party to vote for in municipal elections. This is evident from a recent HS poll.

36 per cent of the respondents to the survey estimate that national politics and home politics are equally weighty background factors in making a voting decision.

For 32 per cent, home politics, according to the survey, is the main reason behind the choice.

16 percent of respondents say they make their choices more based on national politics.

Eight percent do not base their decision on local or national politics. Just as many cannot say their views on the matter.

The question in the HS poll was posed as follows: “Let’s say you vote in a municipal election. When you choose which party to vote for in a municipal election, is it more influenced by the politics of the kingdom, the politics done in your home country, or both? ”

Question In the municipal elections, the essential level of politics in the municipal elections has come to the fore, above all with the campaign of basic Finns.

Party has sought to communicate that the forthcoming municipal elections are essentially about measuring the popularity of the government and the continuation of the current government.

According to HS-Gallup, among the basic Finnish supporters, the country’s policy is given a slightly higher-than-average place in the background of the voting decision. Fewer than average of them base their choices solely on local politics.

Among the supporters of the Center Party and the Social Democrats, on the other hand, there are more those who emphasize politics in the home community than other parties.

Supporters of the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Coalition Party pay more attention to the politics of the kingdom than the Social Democrats and Central Finns, but less to the Finns when making decisions related to municipal elections.

Hometown the policy influences the voting decision of the older age groups more strongly than average, according to the survey.

Decisions made in the home municipality also influence decisions more in rural areas than in cities.

Of the occupational groups, entrepreneurs and senior staff pay a little more attention to local issues than others. Pensioners do the same.

However, focusing only on local or national issues is not a feature of any single population group.

According to the survey, people from all background groups can find people who base their choice of party on different levels of political activity.

Municipal elections will be held on June 13. You can search for your own candidate and browse the policies of parties and candidates with the help of Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine.

