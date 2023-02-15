HS Gallup | More than half of Finns are ready to compromise their standard of living for the sake of the climate

Loss of nature worries Finns on average a little more than climate change, according to a survey commissioned by HS. The answers showed strong differences between female and male respondents.

Finns the readiness for mandatory climate measures that also affect one’s own standard of living has increased, even though the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has made economic conditions more difficult.

This is clear from HS’s Kantar Public survey, which was carried out at the beginning of this year.

62 percent of Finns estimate that people’s voluntary choices are not enough to combat climate change. Even two years ago, significantly more people thought that they were enough.

At the same time, more and more people declare that they are ready to compromise their own standard of living due to climate change. This is what more than half of Finns now say.

To Tampere professor of environmental policy at the university Pekka Jokinen is not surprised by these results.

“Climate awareness is growing all the time, and it permeates society more clearly than, for example, five years ago,” he says.

He points out that the climate policy debate has spread widely in recent years to different areas of life and also to the economy. It is no longer a specific area of ​​politics.

In connection with the Russian attack, it has been said that it only increases the need to accelerate the green transition in order to get rid of fossil dependence.

Politicians are increasingly thinking that an ambitious climate policy could benefit Finland if it creates energy self-sufficiency, new investments and export products.

Jokinen points out that the answers could be different if the question were more detailed in different aspects of consumption.

“If you ask about fuels, for example, there is also dissatisfaction and protest potential.”

In the survey for the first time, questions related to nature cover were also included more abundantly.

It turned out that the loss of nature worries Finns on average a little more than climate change. Even so, in the case of the loss of nature, slightly more than half answered that it was “hardly at all” or “not very much” a concern.

Loss of nature means the impoverishment of biodiversity and the deterioration of the state of nature. It is also progressing in Finland. Nature loss is caused by the destruction of habitats, climate change, excessive economic exploitation of living species, pollution and alien species.

12 percent of Finns are very worried about the loss of nature and 9 percent about climate change.

However, measures to combat the loss of nature divide respondents’ opinions. 47 percent supported and 41 percent opposed increasing protection on private lands. The claim did not specify under what conditions the protection of private lands would be increased. Maybe that’s why the number of “I can’t say” answers was high.

Attitudes related to forests were asked with this claim: “Forests must be treated in such a way that they bring jobs to Finns, even if it means weakening the nature of the forest.”

49 percent of Finns disagreed and 40 percent of Finns agreed.

Forests in the claim about processing – as in other environmental claims in the survey – a clear difference between female and male respondents was visible.

Women responded to all statements more positively than men in terms of the environment.

For example, in the issue of forests, only a third of the women supported the treatment of forests, if necessary, even at the expense of nature, while about half of the men thought so.

On the climate side, 58 percent of women said they were ready to compromise their standard of living due to climate change, while 45 percent of men answered this way.

Professor According to Jokinen, it is an internationally well-known fact that women’s attitudes towards protecting the environment are more positive than men’s.

“There is quite a systematic difference, which is mentioned even in the basic textbooks of the field,” he says.

He has no explanation for the phenomenon, and he doesn’t want to guess.

“It is more difficult to explain than other influencing factors. For example, age as an explanatory factor is more logical through self-interest.”

Typically, in climate and environmental surveys, young generations are more concerned than older generations and demand more action. They have to live with a changing climate longer on average than older age groups.

“ More than half are not particularly worried about climate change or the loss of nature.

In the HS survey The result that catches Jokinen’s eye is that more than half are not particularly worried about climate change or the loss of nature.

According to him, higher percentages have also been measured when Finns are asked about climate concern. In 2017, he himself took part in a pan-European survey, in which almost four out of five Finns were at least somewhat worried about climate change.

In that climate survey, Finns ranked among the most worried nations in Europe, behind France, Germany and Estonia.

In that survey, however, the answer options were different: three of the five options expressed some degree of concern, while in HS’s survey, the middle option was a more neutral “I can’t say”.