HS-Gallup | In the downtown presidency, Annika Saarikko receives more support from Finns than Katri Kulmuni

However, almost half of the respondents to the HS poll could not say their favorite at all.

Downtown the party assembly will elect a chairman for the party next Saturday from among four candidates. If the choice were made by the people, it would seem to be tilting, according to a recent vote of support commissioned by HS, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko, which challenges the current president and former finance minister Katri Kulmunin.

However, even Saarikkok did not receive even half of the respondents’ “votes” in the survey, but less than a third, or 29 percent. 16% of the respondents considered eyebrows to be the most suitable for the task.

Of the supporters of the city center who took part in the survey, 39 per cent spoke on behalf of Saarikko and 35 per cent on behalf of Kulmun, which anticipates a strict race for the actual selection.

My eyebrows were elected to the center management a year ago. He resigned as finance minister in early June due to the uproar over his communications training.

Citizens The favorite of the center’s leadership was traced by asking: “The Center Party of Finland will hold a party meeting on 4-6 September. The meeting will elect a party chairman for the next two years. In your opinion, which of the following candidates would be the best choice for the new Chairman of the Center Party of Finland? ”

In addition to Kulmun and Saarikko, the vice-chairman of the city center has run for office Petri Honkonen and an entrepreneur Ilkka Tiainen. The only thing left for them in the measurement was the remnants of popularity. Honkonen’s support was four percent and Tiainen’s one percent.

Other individuals were referred to by five percent of respondents. Two percent mentioned it spontaneously as a veteran politician Paavo Väyrynen, which led the center from 1980 to 1990. Both Saarikko and Kulmuni have been Minister Väyrynen’s press assistants a dozen years ago.

Nearly half, or 44 percent, of those interviewed could not name their favorite to the center management for the next two years. Research Director Sakari Nurmela Kantar TNS does not consider its shareholding to be exceptionally large. “For many, it doesn’t matter who would be most suitable to lead a party, unless it is a particularly bright and popular person,” Nurmela estimates.

Among the top candidates, Saarikko gathered more support in the poll than Kulmun in almost all population groups.

The closest to Saarikko’s readings was when men were asked when they were asked about men and those aged 31-39 (16 per cent and 14 per cent) and 40-49 years (22 per cent and 21 per cent), entrepreneurs (22 per cent and 20 per cent) or themselves in the working class. readers (21% and 17%).

The biggest lead in Saariko was among women and those over 60 years of age. Saarikko is also a clear favorite of managers, senior staff and retirees.

Although Kulmuni from Tornio has been the rake in Northern Finland in the elections, in this poll Saarikko also covered Kulmuni among northern and eastern Finns by 27–20 per cent. The difference in favor of Saarikko was even greater elsewhere in Finland, such as in Helsinki and Uusimaa and in Western Finland.

According to party support, Saarikko is clearly a candidate of the Coalition Party’s supporters with a percentage of 49–17 per cent, while among basic Finnish supporters the pounds go evenly and even nicely in favor of Kulmun with a percentage of 17–16 per cent.

More than a third of the SDP’s supporters were Saarikko and a fifth was Kulmuni. Almost a third of the supporters of the Greens and the Left favored Saarikko and less than a fifth favored Kulmuni.