HS-Gallup | HS survey: Less than half of Finns support movement restrictions as a countermeasure to the corona, but a clear majority still intend to comply with them if necessary

Mask coercion received the most popularity when respondents were presented with various restrictive measures. Mandatory face shield is supported by 71 percent of respondents.

About Finns According to HS-Gallup, 47% would be prepared to accept movement restrictions in the prevention of coronavirus infections.

Restrictions on movement garner far less support than, for example, mask coercion, which more than 70 per cent of Finns consider to be an acceptable restriction.

Government posted last week a bill introducing a temporary restriction on freedom of movement and close contacts, as well as a mask ban in the worst epidemic areas. On Wednesday, it became clear that the law could not be enacted in the form planned by the government: the Committee on Constitutional Affairs gave the bill a complete blow.

At the HS poll, respondents were presented with a number of restrictive measures and asked to indicate which of them would be acceptable in this situation. There was thus a wide range of means available.

After the mask ban, the next most supported measures were the continued closure of restaurants and the banning of religious ceremonies, both of which were supported by 56 per cent of respondents. Closure of sports venues and secondary distance school also received more support than general mobility restrictions.

From the same the respondents were asked separately whether they would comply with the restriction imposed on their territory, which would allow them to leave their home or place of residence only for a necessary reason or for outdoor activities.

The result shows that even if the movement restriction is not gaining huge popularity as a means, it would still be obeyed.

The vast majority, four in five (80 percent), would comply with a movement restriction if one were imposed on their own territory. Only a good tenth (12 percent) do not intend to comply with the restriction. Eight percent could not say what they would do.

In the HS poll Thus, less than half of Finns support restrictions on movement, while According to a recent survey conducted by Yle nearly three in four respondents, or 72 percent, are in favor of movement restrictions.

Surveys measure different things. Research Director Sakari Nurmela Kantar TNS, which conducted the HS-Gallup, considered that the difference in results was due to the fact that in the HS-Gallup respondents were given several possible restrictive measures as alternatives and asked about their general acceptability. Restrictions on movement were part of a wider range of means.

Yle’s survey asked people if people should be restricted from moving because of a coronavirus pandemic. There were no other options available.

According to Nurmela, the results converge when the HS poll asked a specific question whether people would comply with a possible movement restriction.

HS-Gallup according to, the closure of personal services such as hairdressers and hairdressers is the least popular as a restrictive measure. It is supported by less than a quarter of all respondents.

Almost as unpopular would be to transfer primary schools to distance learning or close non-essential shops.

The government does not intend to close services or shops, but the bill restricting movement has assumed that they would in practice pursue the same thing. Restrictions on movement would prohibit non-essential transactions and so many businesses would close their doors when there were no customers.

The government has also not planned to transfer primary schools to distance education, although the number of coronary infections in the youngest age groups has clearly increased since the beginning of the year.

About the results there is a small variation with age. Mask-forcing, continuing to close restaurants, and restricting movement are examples of measures that are more easily accepted by older respondents than younger ones.

More than 80 percent of those over 70 and retirees are in favor of mandatory masks. 60% of young people support it.

The political view also influences support for corona measures. This is most clearly reflected in the separation of basic Finnish supporters from the crowd, as they give less support to several restrictive measures.

For example, the disguised majority of basic Finns, ie 51 per cent, support the mask coercion, while 74–80 per cent of the supporters of other parties are behind the mask coercion.

In terms of movement restrictions, the positions of basic Finns and Coalition members are converging. 40 per cent of basic Finns support movement restrictions, and 43 per cent of Coalition Finns. Instead, a clear majority of supporters of government parties are in favor of restrictions on movement.

64 per cent of basic Finnish respondents would comply with a movement restriction if one came to their own territory. Proponents of other parties are far more obedient – on average, 90 per cent of supporters of government parties would restrict their movement in the face of coercion, and 81 per cent of Coalition members.

Basic Finns are also most critical of the closure of shops and various services. They would be more willing than others to transfer primary schools to distance learning as well.

Proponents of the Left Alliance are more in favor of other parties, including banning religious opportunities, closing shops and sports venues, banning personal services, and distance schooling for older children and youth.

Clearly fewer than average supporters of the center accept the ban on religious events. Central residents are also most reluctant to take distance learning for people of all ages.