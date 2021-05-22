HS-Gallup | Health care, municipal finances and the elderly – these are the most important themes in the municipal elections

The poll predicts that the turnout will remain roughly at the level of the last municipal elections. Among Basic Finns and supporters of the center, the turnout is lower than in the ranks of other parties.

Health care as well as municipal finances and taxation are the most important issues for voters in municipal elections, according to a recent HS poll.

The questionnaire asked about the issue or issues on the basis of which the voter makes his or her voting decision in the municipal elections. Each respondent was allowed to choose five responses from the pre-given options.

Fifty-five percent of respondents identified health care as a key issue. The municipality’s economy and taxation, on the other hand, were mentioned by 48 per cent.

Care and education for the elderly, for example, were also important themes for many, but clearly less so than health care and economic issues.

Inquiry research director of Kantar TNS Sakari Nurmela says that it is a good idea to read the survey specifically as an indication of how large a certain set of themes are important to.

“The list is like a Terrain Map that shows where there are big hills and where there are small hills. It should be remembered that many of the themes that receive less weight in the survey can be really important to a smaller group of people, ”he says.

“For example, the importance of education issues is sure to rise among the people for whom it is a topical issue.”

In the coming days and weeks, HS’s municipal news coverage will focus on health care, municipal finances, care for the elderly, education and employment, which the citizens have identified as among the five most important election themes. We make extensive articles on the topics, and we share the positions of the parties.

Of course, other issues are also addressed in the HS municipal news coverage.

So both women and men considered health care and municipal finances and taxation to be the most important issues in the municipal elections.

For women, health care was a slightly more important theme than for men. On the other hand, a larger proportion of men than women considered the municipality’s economy and taxation important.

Among other issues, men raised the municipality’s economic policy, technical services, transport arrangements and immigration slightly more strongly than women.

According to the survey, care for the elderly, other social services and close-knit nature were slightly more important for women in terms of decisions than for men.

“Let’s say that if we had stereotypical perceptions of women and men, then that would confirm what those differences are,” Nurmela says.

In the answers there was also a difference by party.

Supporters of the Prime Minister’s Party SDP, for example, mentioned health care more often than supporters of other parties.

Proponents of the Opposition Party Coalition, on the other hand, mentioned municipal economy and taxation, as well as business policy, more often than others.

Immigration was more important than average for supporters of basic Finns. Proponents of the center, on the other hand, considered care for the elderly and, for example, sports opportunities more important than supporters of other parties.

Compared to others, the Greens’ responses emphasized, among other things, education and climate. Proponents of the Left Alliance, on the other hand, placed more emphasis on preventing exclusion.

In the survey it was also asked whether voters choose their candidates on the basis of party or person in municipal elections.

Based on the survey, the candidate’s party as a whole would appear to have more influence than the candidate’s person.

More than a third, 36 percent of respondents, said the candidate’s party has the greatest impact on the selection.

Both the party and the individual are equally affected by 33 percent.

The person of the candidate, on the other hand, is the decisive factor for more than one-fifth, or 22%.

By party, supporters of the Greens emphasized the party more often than others. The candidate’s party was also more important than average for the Left Alliance, the Coalition Party and the basic Finnish supporters.

Among the supporters of the center, the person of the candidate was emphasized more often than others.

Municipal elections will be held on June 13. Originally, election day was in April, but the election was postponed due to the corona pandemic.

During the elections, the extent to which the transfer decision is reflected in turnout has been considered.

According to Nurmela, the survey gives indications that there will be no major changes in the turnout, at least compared to the previous municipal elections.

61 percent of those surveyed said they intended to go to the polls with certainty.

According to Nurmela, the share of voters will certainly have given quite good indications in the past about what the turnout will be.

In the last municipal elections, the turnout was 58.9 percent.

In the poll, 26 percent considered voting likely. Six per cent said they would probably end up not voting, three per cent were sure. Four percent could not say how they intended to act.

Older age groups are voting more confidently than others based on the survey.

Among the supporters of the largest parties, the Social Democrats and the Coalition Party seem to be other more confident voters. 74 percent of supporters of both parties said they would vote for sure.

Based on the survey, basic Finns and Central Finns, on the other hand, seem to have the greatest difficulty in getting their voters moving.

60 per cent of basic Finns definitely planned to vote in municipal elections, 66 per cent of central Finns said they would do so.