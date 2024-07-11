HS gallup|A narrow majority of Finns would not send ground troops from the West to support Ukraine, as they believe that the escalation of the war should be avoided.

Everyone’s the majority of Finnish population groups think that Finland already supports Ukraine sufficiently. However, Russia’s behavior towards Finland worries more now than when Russia’s war of aggression starts in 2022.

A recent poll conducted by Helsingin Sanomat shows that 60 percent of the respondents think that Finland is now providing Ukraine with sufficient financial and armed support.

50 percent of Finns would also not send the ground troops of Western allies who support Ukraine to Ukraine. In their opinion, the escalation of the war should be avoided.

One in four Finns is of the opinion that Finland should therefore support Ukraine more. On the other hand, less than a third of Finns would be ready to send ground troops to Ukraine.

However, almost one in five Finns did not know how to deal with sending ground troops. Regarding the amount of financial and armed support that Finland gives to Ukraine, 6 percent could not say what they think.

Russian on the other hand, actions towards Finland are more worrying than when the war of aggression started more than two years ago. 43 percent of the respondents are more worried than before. 39 percent say that Russia’s actions have not affected their concern.

Women are clearly more concerned about Russia’s actions than men. About 50 percent of women say they are more worried now, but the corresponding figure for men is less than 40 percent.

Differences can also be observed between older and younger people. The concern of 60–69-year-olds and those over 70 has grown to more than 50 percent in both age groups. Among those aged 30 or older, less than 30 percent felt the same.

From HS’s previous surveys, for example last appeared in September, that the majority did not believe that Russia would take military action against Finland. However already in the December poll half of Finns thought that Finland must prepare for war in the next few years.

in Gallup Finns’ opinions on Ukraine’s accession to the EU were also asked. Every second Finn wishes Ukraine EU membership.

For the 52 percent majority, Ukraine’s EU membership would therefore be desirable. 23 percent cannot say what to think about the matter, and a quarter of the respondents consider the idea undesirable. There are almost the same number of people who wish for Ukraine’s EU membership in all population groups in Finland.

Support for Ukraine’s membership decreased when the respondents were told what Ukraine’s EU membership would require. It was clarified to the respondents that Ukraine’s membership would revolutionize the EU’s agricultural policy and at the same time increase Finland’s net payments from EU membership fees.

Based on this information, only 37 percent thought Ukraine’s EU membership was important, and 29 percent could not say what they thought about it. People over the age of 70 wished Ukraine EU membership more than people of other ages.