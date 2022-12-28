HS Gallup | Fewer Finns welcome all foreigners than before

A little more than half of the respondents were of the opinion that there is a lot or quite a lot of racism in Finland. The share had decreased from five years ago by ten percentage points.

From Finns slightly less than half are of the opinion that all foreigners must be allowed to live and work in Finland if they wish. This is clear from a recent opinion poll by Helsingin Sanomat, which asked citizens’ views on work-related immigration.

49 percent of Finns said they completely or agreed with the statement. However, almost the same proportion, 46 percent, disagreed.

Compared to HS’s previous surveys, Finns’ desire to welcome foreigners to live and work seems to have weakened considerably in recent years.

When the same question was asked in 2017, even 67 percent were of the opinion that willing foreigners can come to live and work in Finland.

Last times many politicians and business life have demanded more work-related immigration to Finland.

However, have the people’s attitudes towards it become significantly stricter?

According to the researchers, this cannot be said at all.

The research manager of Kantar Public, which produced the poll Sakari Nurmelan should be cautious when comparing with previous results. Previous surveys were conducted with telephone interviews, while this HS-gallup was carried out as an online survey.

In addition, a number of other claims were also presented in HS’s current survey. In some of them, the majority of responses were much more positive for work-based immigration.

For example, 68 percent of Finns agreed with the statement that Finland needs to hire workers “in all sectors”.

Professor of sociology specializing in immigration at the University of Helsinki Lena Näre says that Finland’s security policy situation is very different now than in 2017. It affects citizens’ attitudes towards immigration.

“Recently, the discussion about immigration has been connected to security policy to an extraordinary extent. There has been talk of a hybrid impact and, for example, a fence was planned for the eastern border,” he says.

“I would assume that in this situation, when people read the statement, the thought of so many is that of course not everyone should be allowed to come here.”

Young spruce therefore, I think it is likely that people have thought of many kinds of migration when responding to the claim that “everyone who wants to come to Finland to live and work must be allowed to come here”.

According to him, people’s desire to welcome foreigners to work in Finland is even surprisingly high in light of other HS Gallup questions.

71 percent answered that immigration is needed, but it must focus on educated workers. Only a slightly smaller proportion of citizens were of the opinion that foreign workers should be hired in all sectors.

“When you take into account how politicized and divisive an issue immigration is, I think these are pretty big percentages.”

The results will probably reflect the recent discussion about, among other things, the shortage of nurses, Näre says.

“This reflects the understanding that our native workforce is not enough.”

I’m sick according to Gallup’s results reflect the way immigration is used to be talked about in Finland.

“People think of humanitarian and work-related immigration as separate phenomena because politicians talk about it that way.”

However, according to Nären, these are not separate issues. There are also people working in Finland who originally came, for example, as asylum seekers or through a spouse.

“Many people who initially received a negative asylum decision have later received a work permit from here.”

of HS the poll also asked citizens’ views on racism.

A little more than half, 57 percent, of the respondents were of the opinion that there is a lot or quite a lot of racism in Finland. The number had decreased: when the same question was asked in 2017, the number was 67 percent.

Näre believes that the higher percentages in 2017 are influenced by the fact that at that time there was a lot of discussion about racism in Finland.

“At that time, for example, a report by the European Fundamental Rights Agency had appeared, which reported that Finland had experienced the most discrimination among European countries.”

Awareness of the matter was therefore perhaps greater then than it is now, Näre says. According to him, the survey result is greatly influenced by the respondents’ relationship to racism in general.

“If you have not experienced racism yourself, and do not know people who have experienced racism, or are otherwise not interested in the topic, then it can be very difficult to assess racism in Finland.”

In any case, more than half of the respondents say that there is quite a lot or a lot of racism in Finland.

“It corresponds to reality”, Näre believes.