HS-Gallup | Fear of Russia’s reaction affects Finns’ NATO positions – “We want to stay clear”

The positive attitude of the state leadership towards NATO membership would increase the share of those who support joining the military alliance, but it would still remain below 50 percent.

If Finland’s political leadership, ie the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, would say that NATO membership is in Finland’s interests, in which case 43 per cent of Finns would support joining NATO.

27 per cent of Finns would oppose joining the military alliance and 30 per cent would still be insecure.

The information is based on an opinion poll commissioned by HS.

State leadership a positive position would clearly increase NATO support. The difference to an unconditional survey is about 15 percentage points.

In the HS poll conducted in January without conditions, 28 per cent were in favor of Finland’s NATO membership. The reading was the highest in the measurement history of HS.

Of the large parties, NATO would be most favored by members of the Coalition Party after a positive stance on the part of the political leadership, about two-thirds of whom would then be in favor of NATO membership. The most negative would be the Allies, only about a fifth of whom would support joining NATO.

Kantar Director of Research at TNS Sakari Nurmela Recalls that NATO membership is a big and difficult issue for the average citizen:

“Then it is only natural that more people will take a positive stance on NATO if the political decision-makers, the president and the prime minister, say that this is a good thing for us.”

In the HS poll The arguments for and against Finland’s NATO membership were also asked.

The question was asked as follows:

“In recent weeks, there has been a public debate about whether or not Finland should apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. What do you think speak for Finland’s membership? And what do you think speaks against Finland’s NATO membership? ”

Respondents were given a list of ready-made options from both, from which they were allowed to choose as many as they deemed necessary.

Respondents In his opinion, the strongest support for NATO membership was the arrival of NATO troops in the event of an attack on Finland, and the fact that NATO membership would act as a deterrent in a crisis situation. 46% of respondents chose these options.

In addition, more than a third of the respondents considered that Finland’s international position as a member of NATO would be more secure. More than a quarter expect Finland’s position vis-à-vis Russia to strengthen.

Finland The number one fear of NATO membership was that relations between Finland and Russia would deteriorate. This was the opinion of 57% of respondents.

In addition, 47 per cent feared that Finnish soldiers might go to war outside Finland.

Research Director Nurmela says that Finns see both opportunities and threats in NATO. According to him, the result reflects the kind of hopes and fears people have.

“What stands out the most is the security NATO provides for a bad day and how to settle with Russia if we are members. It makes you think, ”says Nurmela.

“When there is a common border and history, yes, it will certainly show. We clearly want to stay in between. ”

Nurmelan according to him, both NATO support and opposition have hard core. Then there are a large number of people who are pragmatic.

“Certain members of the Coalition Party are the ones who would definitely want Finland to join NATO, and certain members of the Left Alliance are the ones who would not want Finland to join NATO.”

According to Nurmela, the members of the Coalition Party and the Left Alliance have views based on values ​​and ideologies behind their positions.

Instead, for example, in basic Finns, the division into two camps is visible.

“There are also quite a few people in basic Finns who take a fundamentally negative view. Then there are the others who may be inches from each of their own starting points, which is the situation. It may be typical for them to think that there are things for and against membership. ”

Read more: Basic Finns rewrite their foreign and security policy agenda: NATO position “one critical point”

Nurmela believes that supporters of other larger parties will hit “some middle ground”.

“A lot of people find things to speak for and against. Then come the factors and recommendations. There are a lot of things that affect the perception of NATO membership. ”

Read more: A NATO referendum would be too big a risk for hostile attempts at influence, says the election director: “I would not support”

Read more: The NATO option will turn 27 in April, and its value will only increase, writes Unto Hämäläinen