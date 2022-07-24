HS Gallup | Every other Finn says that they have changed their everyday life because of accelerated inflation

One in three Finns says that they have reduced their travel by car, one in four says that they have compromised on their grocery shopping, and one in five on the use of other services due to inflation.

Which another Finn says that he has changed his everyday life because of the accelerated rise in prices, i.e. inflation. The matter is clear from a poll conducted by Helsingin Sanomat’s Kantar Public.

In the study, the matter was asked as follows: “The rise in prices, i.e. inflation, has accelerated recently. Which of the following have you taken this year because of the increase in inflation?”

A total of 53 percent, or more than half of the respondents, said that they had changed their everyday life in some way.

The most common measure was reducing movement, for example by car. Almost one in three, 32 percent of the respondents, said they had done so.

About one in four (26 percent) respondents said they had compromised on their food purchases, and about one in five respondents (21 percent) about the use of other services.

17 percent of the respondents said they had reduced going to restaurants, while 11 percent, or about one in ten, said they had reduced the use of electrical appliances. Four percent of the respondents said they had changed the home’s heating system by installing, for example, an air source heat pump.

For movement in the related questions, the answers varied according to the respondents’ place of residence.

One in two (50 percent) of those living in rural municipalities said that they had reduced their use of cars due to inflation, while one in two of those living in urban municipalities said that they had done so.

Only one in five, or 20 percent, of those living in the capital region said they had reduced their movement, while 40 percent of the respondents in northern and eastern Finland had done so.

In rural areas in the municipalities, significantly more people (29 percent) than the residents of the capital region (13 percent) reported that they had bargained for other services due to the increase in prices.

Those earning less than 20,000 euros a year said they haggled more often than average when it came to food purchases, almost half of them (47 percent) said they had done so.

Based on the HS-galup, people under the age of 40 have cut back on their restaurant visits the most due to tighter inflation.

Finland inflation rate sped up According to Statistics Finland, in June to 7.8 percent. In May, the annual change in consumer prices was 7 percent.

In June, compared to a year ago, the biggest increase in consumer prices was the increase in the cost of gasoline, electricity, diesel, and renovations to single-family homes.