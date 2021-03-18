HS-Gallup | Basic Finns raised their necks to the SDP: The party has “the best starting point in its history for municipal elections,” says the researcher

The popularity of the city center also jumped by 0.8 percentage points.

Basic Finns leads the SDP in popularity already by one percentage point, says a survey by HS.

Basic Finns have grown their necks as the popularity of the SDP has decreased and basic Finns have improved compared to February. 21.5 per cent of Finns would now vote for basic Finns. Popularity increased by 0.4 percentage points.

The center, whose popularity jumped by 0.8 percentage points to 11.8, has also increased its support. Based on the HS survey, it appears that supporters of the center have once again moved from the “I can’t say” camp behind the party.

Inquiry Kantar TNS, Director of Research Sakari Nurmela considers that the deteriorating popularity of the SDP may have been due to the deteriorating corona situation.

“They, as well as basic Finns, have become their chairman [Sdp:llä pääministeri Sanna Marin] through universal support. Marin has been a guarantor in the fight against the coronavirus, and now that the situation may have changed, it can be reflected in support, ”says Nurmela.

Infection rates have risen sharply in March. Government is prepared increasingly restrictive measures.

In addition, it was decided to postpone the municipal elections due to the difficult corona situation. Opposition has described postponing the election also to the failure of the government and the prime minister. Basic Finns were the only partywho opposed the transfer.

According to Nurmela, the basic Finns have managed to keep their line very straight recently: there have been no uproar.

“It may be that many people think it is a more salon-friendly party now than it was a while ago,” Nurmela ponders.

Until June the postponed municipal elections may become strict depending on the current situation.

For basic Finns, the situation looks good. In addition to growing support, it has garnered municipal candidates a record number. The party now has more than 1,500 more candidates than in the last municipal election. In municipal elections, the number of candidates is of great importance.

“Undoubtedly, basic Finns have the best starting point in their history for municipal elections,” says Nurmela.

However, the burden on basic Finns is that party supporters may not go to the polls as faithfully as, for example, Coalition supporters.

Although the Coalition Party’s popularity is now 16 per cent, according to an HS poll, it could mean as much as 19 per cent of the catch in municipal elections, according to Nurmela, if the Coalition’s current supporters vote.

During the corona epidemic, support for the SDP has grown, especially driven by the high popularity of Prime Minister Marin. The vast majority of Finns is still pleased with his actions in the interest rate crisis.

“However, the SDP has a hard time getting its popularity turned into votes when Sanna Marin cannot be a municipal candidate everywhere,” says Nurmela.

Until February in comparison, the popularity of the Coalition Party, the Left Alliance and the Greens has declined, according to an HS survey.

The Coalition Party’s support decreased by 0.4 percentage points. The background may be the surprises around the Helsinki mayoral candidate in the headlines in March. Selected as a candidate Kirsi Piha withdrew in the last meters, but was soon elected to replace him Juhana Vartiainen.

The case was interpreted by the revealing party internal line differences.