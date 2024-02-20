HS Gallup | Basic Finns on the rise, Rkp sank to a record low

Rkp's support in the HS measurement is lower than ever before during the measurement history that started in 1991.

Trade union movement the intensifying labor struggles against the government's labor measures will not shake the major government parties, at least for the time being.

In a recent survey by Helsingin Sanomat, the coalition continues to be the most popular party in Finland, with more than 21 percent support.

The support of basic Finns increased by about one and a half percentage points from the previous measurement. With its 19.6 percent support, Perussuomaliket is now on par with the largest opposition party, Sdp.

Sdp's support decreased slightly from the previous measurement.

Government party Rkp's slide continues. Only 3.6 percent would vote for the party, while in last year's parliamentary elections it received 4.5 percent of the votes.

Rkp's support is now lower than ever before during the measurement history that started in 1991.

Rkp, which struggled with government cooperation last year, is in an internally confused situation. Chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson is a candidate in the June European elections, but plans to decide on his continuation as chairman and minister of education only after the results are known.

Of the opposition parties the center's support increased by one percentage point in a recent survey and now stands at more than 11 percent.

The result is the best for the city center since the fall of 2022.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko said last week that he is not seeking a second term at the summer party meeting.

Fresh the background of the party support measurement may still be affected to some extent by the presidential election. And the candidate of basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho that the center candidate Olli Rehn were relatively successful in the first round.

On the other hand, the support of the Greens does not Pekka Haaviston popularity appears. The popularity of the Greens decreased, and the other opposition party Vasemsistoliitto rose again ahead of the Greens.

Rkp, on the other hand, did not have its own candidate in the presidential election.