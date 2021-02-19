HS-Gallup | Basic Finns and the SDP continue to compete for the most popular party, support for the Greens fell to less than 10 per cent

The biggest fluctuation compared to the January measurement of the HS was the ruling party in the Greens.

Opposition Basic Finns and the Social Democrats in the Prime Minister’s Party will continue to compete fairly evenly for first place even in the recent HS poll. Both now have about 21 percent support, which also seems to remain fairly stable.

The popularity of the opposition party, which holds the third place, is 16.4 per cent.

The ruling party center would vote 11 percent if parliamentary elections were held now.

The changes in the four leading parties in the support measure compared to the previous time are non-existent, ie only in the order of one or two tenths of a percentage point.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) government-formed parties now enjoy 53.7 percent confidence, up from 54.2 percent a month ago.

Major the fluctuation compared to the HS’s January measurement was directed at the ruling party Greens, who would now vote 9.9 per cent.

The popularity of the Greens has now fallen by exactly the same amount as it did last time, ie 0.7 percentage points. That change also fits well into the margin of error.

The Greens have been supporting jojoba for a long time, for in the December measurement the party experienced a decline of about one percentage point in popularity, which even then settled at 9.9 percent.

“It is worth thinking that the decline in the popularity of the Greens is linked to events related to al-Hol,” said Kantar TNS, director of research at the research institute that conducted the survey at the time. Sakari Nurmela. Towards the end of the December measurement period, the political debate was dominated by the Jupaka Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) and the role of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Data from the most recent HS-Gallup were collected from 18 January to 12 February. The popularity of Haavisto and, at the same time, the Greens may have been enhanced by the Finnish and Russian foreign ministers successful meeting last Monday doesn’t show it yet.

Measurement of support cautious conclusions can also be drawn from the material about voter loyalty.

At the moment, the Greens and the Center are much less likely to rely on the support of their old voter than other parties.

According to Nurmela, the reason is that more voters in the center or the Greens than average look at the situation from the sidelines, refraining from saying whether they would go to the polls and which party they would support.

“In addition, just over a month ago, those who voted for the Greens are interested in supporting the Coalition Party or the SDP. This may also be at least part of the reason for the decline in the popularity of the Greens and a slight increase in the support of the Coalition Party and the SDP, ”Nurmela estimates.

According to Nurmela, now getting those who turn their backs on the party back into the support groups could offer the center an opportunity to raise support to a level of about 13 percent. For the Greens, the success of the same maneuver could mean support in excess of 11%.

On the other hand, there is currently no significant support movement between the SDP and basic Finns, Nurmela estimates.

Parliamentary elections In connection with this, the Social Democrats who moved to the Basic Finns have remained in the ranks of the Basic Finns, but the SDP has been able to compensate for the loss within the red-green bloc, especially from the transition it received from the Greens.

“Although Basic Finns are the most popular among employees, the SDP still has strong support among them. One in four employees could vote for demarches, ”Nurmela calculates.

“It is quite difficult for the SDP to face Savotta when it tries to convert the popularity it has gained with the help of its highly popular prime minister into votes for local candidates in municipal elections,” says Nurmela.

Basic Finns are now trying to mobilize their supporters in municipal elections by talking about general policy issues, such as the EU’s stimulus package, fuel prices or even the overthrow of the government.

“The debate held in connection with the municipal elections has anticipated a fierce struggle for rural dominance between the center and basic Finns. It has also been reflected in the political debate, ”says Nurmela.